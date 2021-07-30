Cards Camp Notebook: Players Feed Off Energy as Fans Return

The Arizona Cardinals saw fans return to practice on Friday, a welcome sign for everybody on the team.

The Red Sea was finally able to rise again.

After a long draught of not being able to see their Arizona Cardinals, Friday provided fans with their first opportunity to see what 2021's team had to offer. A pair of superstars headline our Cards Camp Notebook today:

Friday's Notes

Defensive end J.J. Watt, although not suited up, was on the team's sideline to cheer and coach his teammates on.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also returned to practice after what head coach Kliff Kingsbury deemed a "minor" injury. The connection between Hopkins and quarterback Kyler Murray didn't miss a beat, with the two combining for some of Friday's best plays of the day. The most notable of which came on a fade route in the corner of the end zone in team activities that drew loud cheers from the crowd.

While there's absolutely no doubt Murray is here to stay at quarterback, the performance of backup Colt McCoy was notable. McCoy delivered a handful of excellently threaded passes throughout practice, including a well-placed seam route for a touchdown toward the end of the day.

Receiver A.J. Green had a slight scare after initially going down with what appeared to be a slight leg injury . . . until the very next play, when Green caught a touchdown pass via post pattern. Green finished the practice with no issues.

"It was awesome," said Kingsbury on fans being back in the stands. "Any time you can get back in the building and play in front of them, I think we all understand what a privilege that is and we definitely appreciate it more."

Fans played a major role in Friday's practice, creating a fun environment for the players in an environment that can be stressful at times. Safety Budda Baker got the opportunity to play catch with a fan, while linebacker Chandler Jones received a large ovation from the crowd near the end of practice.

Video