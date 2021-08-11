Cards Camp Notebook: Kyler Murray Gains Mental Reps Ahead of Preseason Opener

It was a very smooth day for the Cardinals, who have just one walk-through left before their first preseason game of the season.

With a surge in players either injured or bouncing to and from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Arizona Cardinals are looking to enter Friday's preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys as healthy as possible.

That starts with franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, who attended practice on Wednesday and participated in early portions but mostly was a bystander during team activities. Colt McCoy operated with the starters for a good amount of practice, as the second-string quarterback is prepared to see a lot of action on Friday night.

Most of Wednesday's practice involved preparation for Thursday's walk-through and fine tuning any last physical changes. Our Cards Camp Notebook does much of the same with no availability for practice on Thursday:

Cards Camp Notebook: August 11

Cornerback Malcolm Butler returned to practice after what appeared to be a lower-back injury on Monday.

Running back Ito Smith saw his workload ramped up in practice, gaining more reps during team activities.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was out due to a minor injury, as described by head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Left guard Justin Pugh was also missing in action, as Sean Harlow stepped in his place. Pugh's reason for absence is unknown.

Other non-participants include: Wide receivers A.J. Green and Antoine Wesley, running back Jonathan Ward, cornerback Darqueze Dennard, guards Brian Winters and Justin Murray, and defensive linemen Rashard Lawrence, Zach Allen, Jordan Phillips and J.J. Watt. Corey Peters was present but continued to sit out most of practice.

Wide receiver Andy Isabella was confirmed to have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for a second time this summer.