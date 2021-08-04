Cards Camp Notebook: Receiver Depth Being Tested Early

With a handful of receivers out, head coach Kliff Kingsbury believes it's an opportunity for young guys to step up.

The Arizona Cardinals practiced in their second day of pads on Wednesday, gearing up for their preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys in under ten days. The Cardinals saw a handful of starters missing from action today, particularly at the wide receiver position.

We break those absences down along with everything else that happened at practice today on Wednesday's edition of Cards Camp Notebook:

Corey Peters Expecting to Participate This Week

Despite signing with the Cardinals two days ago, Arizona still has yet to see Peters on the field. Peters spoke to media today and said he was expecting to hit the field "in some capacity" this week. Peters said he was "100%" physically, but needed to better prepare himself in terms of conditioning, running, etc.

It appears the Cardinals will slowly work Peters back into the mix of things, as they should considering Peters recent injury history. However we may see him on the field sooner rather than later.

Wide Receiver Depth Tested

The Cardinals were without both A.J. Green and Christian Kirk today, leaving opportunity for some younger guys to gain valuable reps. Kingsbury told media members today "not too much has changed" with the status of Kirk, while they're unsure of Green's injury, giving a possible timetable of next week for his return.

Antoine Wesley also again missed practice as well. KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella saw an uptick in work today due to the aforementioned absences.

Justin Murray Sidelined

Right guard Justin Murray was spotted on the field during Wednesday's practice in shorts and without a helmet. Kingsbury was not asked about Murray, but his presence on the field was encouraging for his injury status from an outsider's perspective.

Offensive lineman Josh Jones, typically taking snaps at tackle, practiced in place of Murray with the starters.

Other Practice Notes

Zaven Collins had a decent day, including a nice pass break-up on a wheel route from Kyler Murray.

Speaking of Murray, he strung together two incredibly difficult throws on back to back plays. The first of which was a threaded ball down the seam between two defenders to tight end Darrell Daniels. The second of which was a corner route pinned for receiver KeeSean Johnson, which also was placed in front of two defenders.

Matt Prater was the kickoff specialist in today's practice.