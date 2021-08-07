Cards Camp Notebook: Red and White Practice, Kyler Murray's Birthday

The Arizona Cardinals showed they're ready for the preseason during Saturday's Red and White practice.

It was a special day for everybody involved at the Arizona Cardinals' Red and White practice on Saturday.

Fans saw their players in a competitive atmosphere, coaches were able to better evaluate their position groups, and the Cardinals showcased their talents in a crowded State Farm Stadium.

The highlight of the day came off the field, however. Quarterback Kyler Murray celebrated his birthday in hilarious fashion, as the team pulled off what could be considered one of the best candle day pranks of all time.

Prior to practice, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill presented safety Budda Baker and receiver DeAndre Hopkins with their 2020 Pro Bowl jerseys framed in a case at midfield. Murray also received his jersey as well.

State Farm Stadium was packed for practice, and so is today's version of Cards Camp Notebook:

Cards Camp Notebook: Red and White Practice

Receivers A.J. Green and Rondale Moore were non-participants today. Kingsbury told media they would go through pregame warm-ups but didn't think they would be ready for practice.

Defensive back Malcolm Butler practiced today despite Kingsbury not expecting him to, intercepting a misguided ball from Murray and breaking up a beautiful pass to Hopkins during team activities.

Offensive lineman Josh Jones again took starting reps at right guard with Justin Murray out. Kingsbury said the team wanted to see Jones play inside this year after already watching him play outside at the tackle spot.

Defensive lineman Michael Dogbe looked strong in 1v1 drills.

Receiver Andy Isabella featured as the team's main return man today, while also mirroring Eno Benjamin as a gunner on special teams. Him and KeeSean Johnson again received reps with the starters.

Running back James Conner broke off a strong run in team activities, making one cut to the outside and beating majority of defenders to the sideline.

Kicker Matt Prater went 6/6 on field goals attempted today, showing plenty of leg strength.

Tight end Maxx Williams made a tremendous catch down the middle of the field over Isaiah Simmons in team activities.

Cornerback Darqueze Dennard undercut an out route thrown by Murray and intercepted it, taking it back to the house for a touchdown.