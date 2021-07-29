Cards Camp Notebook: Thursday Featured COVID Absences

Sights and sounds from the last training camp practice before the public is welcome back to State Farm Stadium.

The Arizona Cardinals got to work in just helmets for Thursday's practice. The pads, reserved for later in the week, will sure to be clacking when the time comes.

From quarterback Kyler Murray slinging the ball around all over the field to a handful of starting offensive linemen missing, let's take a look at Thursday's Cards Camp Notebook:

Notebook for July 29

As previously mentioned, Murray was able to showcase his talented throwing arm to everybody in attendance, which only included the team and media during the open portion of practice. Murray's passes to receivers displayed he hasn't lost a step through the offseason.

Second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons looked extremely fluid in individual drills today, looking the sharpest out of the entire crew when it came to agility/bag work. There's genuine excitement he can make a big leap in 2021.

Cardinals receivers A.J. Green and Antoine Wesley were able to grab some valuable reps in the absence of DeAndre Hopkins, who is dealing with "something minor" according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury. J.J. Watt did not practice today either.

Center Rodney Hudson, guard Justin Pugh and tackle Kelvin Beachum were not present for the team's practice. Kingsbury confirmed that group, along with wide receivers Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson are dealing with COVID-19 protocols. Hudson is expected back on Aug. 2, but Kingsbury said dates could be different for each player. Those five along with wide receiver Isaac Whitney were pl;aced on reserve/COVID-19 Thursday.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said rookie linebacker Zaven Collins will likely be the starter for Arizona's Week-1 opener and added that Jordan Hicks is a savvy veteran that would spell Collins if needed.

Joseph also said linebacker Chandler Jones was in a "good place" following two solid days of camp.

Video