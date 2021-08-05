Cards Camp Notebook: Veteran's Day off Opens Opportunity for Younger Players

Thursday's practice was all about the young guys with a number of veteran players given the day off.

If you came to see some of your favorite players at Cardinals training camp today, you might have been disappointed. Both sides of the ball featured missing pieces in Thursday's practice, allowing more valuable reps to be allotted to younger guys.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday he doesn't mind veterans missing time during this portion of camp, and actually prefers it so his quarterbacks are forced to go through their progressions and reads.

On Thursday, that same sentiment was carried over. In the absence of stars, a handful of young players managed to step up in today's rendition of Cards Camp Notebook:

Veteran Skip Day

The likes of DeAndre Hopkins and Chandler Jones were non-participants during practice on Thursday, joining guys such as A.J. Green, J.J. Watt and Jordan Phillips who also did not participate.

Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins and Jones were given veteran days off, while Christian Kirk initially began practice but did not finish.

Justin Murray was missing from practice for the second day in a row, while Corey Peters continues to work himself up to speed before joining the team.

Strong Linemen Performances

Through one-on-ones and team activities on Thursday, two key linemen looked particularly strong: Leki Fotu and Rodney Hudson.

While both are exciting to see for Cardinals fans, Hudson's strong output is extremely encouraging given some concerns regarding his recent injury history. Multiple times Hudson held his own through practice, signaling Arizona will be getting every ounce of the center they had hoped for after acquiring him via the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fotu has also had an exceptionally good camp, winning consistent reps in one-on-one drills and making his presence known in team activities.

Other Notes

Kyler Murray is getting very good at hitting guys down the seam routes. He's done it all camp and continued that today with a couple of dimes dropped down the middle.

With guys such as Green, Hopkins and Kirk missing, receivers Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson were able to make the most of their opportunities. Isabella in-particular had a strong outing today.

Rondale Moore began practice but was not able to finish.