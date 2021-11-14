Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cam Newton Scores on First Two Opportunities vs. Cardinals

    Just days after signing with the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton has already made his presence felt by finding the end zone twice.
    Author:

    State Farm Stadium has a special place in quarterback Cam Newton's heart. 

    Ten years ago as a rookie in 2011, Newton made his NFL debut with the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium, passing for 422 yards and two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals. Newton became the first rookie quarterback to throw for over 400 yards in his debut, and would eventually grow into one of the league's most captivating players. 

    Fast forward to Sunday, where the Cardinals again welcomed Newton for a different kind of debut. 

    Newton previously spent all of 2020 and 2021 training camp with the New England Patriots. He was released in the cut to 53 players and eventually found his way back to Carolina after quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. 

    Only two days after officially signing with the Panthers, there was uncertainty whether Newton would be active for the game against Arizona. 

    Read More

    Yet, in his first two touches wearing his old threads, Newton scored a touchdown and passed for another. 

    Possessing the ball near the goal line following a Haason Reddick strip-sack of Colt McCoy during the first possession of the game, Newton glided into the end zone to give Carolina an early 7-0 lead.

    "I'm back!" Newton yelled following the score. 

    After Carolina regained possession, Newton again found himself in scoring position. This time, Newton found wide receiver Robby Anderson in the end zone to push Carolina's lead to 14-0. 

    While Newton's touchdown-per-play efficiency near the goal line can't possibly be sustainable, it appears as if Newton's role within the Panthers offense has already paid dividends. 

    Cam Newton
    News

    Cam Newton Scores on First Two Opportunities vs. Cardinals

    22 seconds ago
    Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
    News

    Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins Out Again; Cam Newton Active for Panthers

    2 hours ago
    © Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Reports: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR DeAndre Hopkins Unlikely to Play Sunday

    6 hours ago
    Arizona Cardinals safeties Jalen Thompson (34), Budda Baker (32), and Deionte Thompson (35) perform a drill during practice on Aug. 14, 2020, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
    News

    COVID Cardinals Have Players, Coaches Now Available

    23 hours ago
    © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cardinals Roster Churn Includes LS Beau Brinkley and RB Chase Edmonds on Injured Reserve

    Nov 13, 2021
    Chandler Jones
    News

    NFL Fine Police Target Cardinals LB Chandler Jones

    Nov 13, 2021
    Colt McCoy
    News

    Cardinals to Decide Between Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy

    Nov 13, 2021
    © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cardinals Discuss Keys to Second-Half Success

    Nov 13, 2021