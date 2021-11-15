Haason Reddick, Zane Gonzalez Shine in Homecoming vs. Cardinals

Former Arizona Cardinals Haason Reddick and Zane Gonzalez played well in Carolina's 34-10 victory at State Farm Stadium Sunday as both gained wins against their former team.

Many of the story lines surrounding the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday revolve around the quarterback position.

Perhaps rightfully so, as Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was again absent for a second consecutive week due to an ankle injury while Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made his first appearance with the team following Newton's decision to sign only two days prior to the game.

Murray's role was reduced to street clothes on the sideline, while Newton scored twice in Carolina's dominant display in State Farm Stadium.

However, some former Cardinals made the trip with the Panthers and helped Carolina steal a crucial road victory in their path to get to the post-season.

Reddick, Gonzalez Shine

Haason Reddick, a former first-round selection by Arizona in the 2017 draft, spent only four years with the organization after the Cardinals declined his fifth-year option, making him a free agent in March. Reddick played in every game for Arizona, eventually switching from inside linebacker to edge rusher prior to his departure. Reddick totaled only 20 sacks in his four years with the team.

It was obvious both parties needed to move on, and Reddick hit the open market, eventually signing a one-year deal with Carolina.

Reddick has made himself comfortable both in Carolina and opposing backfields, totaling eight sacks through nine games prior to returning to Arizona and facing his former team.

"You’re seeing it in Carolina (Reddick's progression). He’s one of the best players on the field when you turn on the tape each and every week," said Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury leading up to the game.

"We all cheer for him when he’s not playing against us — great person, one of the toughest football players I’ve been around. I think the world of Haason, and I’m really happy for what he’s accomplishing.”

Reddick made his impact felt almost immediately Sunday, as he strip-sacked Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy on the third play from scrimmage.

The Panthers scored shortly after that to establish a lead they would never relinquish, as Reddick's strip-sack effectively set the tone for the rest of the game. Reddick finished with four total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

"I'm really happy to come back here, get a W after everything I've been through here (and) everything that happened this offseason," said Reddick following the game. "For us to go out and dominate and play a game like that, I'm extremely happy."

Reddick wasn't the only former Cardinal to have an impact in the win at State Farm Stadium, as kicker Zane Gonzalez converted field goals from distances of 27, 44, 48 and 49 yards along with two extra points.

Gonzalez kicked for Arizona from 2018-2020, and eventually landed with the Panthers on Sept. 14 of this year when he was signed off Detroit's practice squad.

Gonzalez extended his streak to 16 consecutive field-goal attempts made.

For both teams, the game will quickly be stashed in the rearview mirror in favor of game planning for the next opponent.

However, it must have been awfully sweet for both Reddick and Gonzalez to perform well, especially against their former team and in a venue they once called home.