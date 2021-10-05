Carson Palmer Claims He's a Cardinal; Loves 4-0 Start

The former Arizona quarterback let everybody know exactly where his heart lies.

Former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer played in 182 games during his 14-year career, passing for 46,247 yards and 294 touchdowns during his span at the professional level. His career, although without major notable accomplishments at a team or personal level (Super Bowl, MVP, etc.), can be considered wildly successful.

Although that career began in Cincinnati following the Bengals spending the No. 1 overall in the 2003 draft on him, Palmer says his heart remains with the Red Sea after appearing on the Dan Patrick Show this week.

"We're 4-0 right now, I think we have the most exciting team in the NFL to watch," said Palmer.

Patrick, along with likely the entire Bengals fan base, was a bit taken back by the comments of using "we" when referring to the Arizona Cardinals. Palmer doubled-down on his love for the team, which put Palmer in their Ring of Honor in 2019.

"Yeah! I'm allowed to say we. One hundred percent, I've earned that right. I'm a Cardinal. That's where I finished my career. Those are the jerseys my kids wear on Sundays. So I'm a Cardinal."

Palmer spent the first seven years of his career with the Bengals prior to heading west to Oakland. Palmer then spent two seasons with the Raiders prior to being acquired by Arizona for a sixth-round draft pick, along with another conditional pick.

Palmer spent his last five seasons in the league with Arizona, finding great success under then head coach Bruce Arians and leading the team all the way to an NFC Championship Game appearance.

Cardinals fans have shown Palmer a great deal of love, and it's great to see that reciprocated towards the team and fan base.