Happy Birthday: NFL Celebrating 100th Year

Howard Balzer

Thursday is a big birthday for the National Football League.

While 2019 was the 100th NFL season, Sept. 17 is the 100th birthday of the league, which was founded in the Jordan and Hupmobile showroom in Canton, Ohio, now home of the Pro Football Hall of fame.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, a huge Centennial Celebration was planned for Canton from Thursday through Saturday, including the enshrinement of the senior players in the special Centennial Class.

That will all hopefully take place next summer with two days of enshrinements: the 20-person Centennial Class on a Saturday and the 2021 class with as many as eight enshrinees on the following Sunday.

Also to be unveiled this year was Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton, a spectacular spot where the names of 25,488 players that have played at least one NFL game are featured with their names engraved on pillars.

That grand opening will still take place at halftime of Thursday night’s game between the Bengals and Browns in Cleveland, about 60 miles north of Canton.

Despite those plan not operating as schedules, currently active players are capitalizing on the opportunities created by the formation of the league 100 years ago. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson took a moment to express gratitude for the league unprompted during his media availability Thursday.

"I cannot not say happy birthday to this great game that we love and the life that it has made possible for me," Peterson said. "Happy birthday to the NFL."

Added Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald: "It's been a huge part of my life. I grew up watching it, idolizing the players that played before me and it's been fabulous to be a part of the history of the game. To think, 100 years the greatest athletes in the world playing the greatest sport in America, it's great to know our game has been around that long. And hopefully in another 100 years we'll be able to celebrate the 200th anniversary."

The Cardinals own a special spot in the game’s history and the league recognized it with the scheduling of four games this weekend in which the “youngest” franchise began in 1937.

The Cardinals were birthed in Chicago in 1920 along with the Decatur (Ill.) Staleys (the eventual Chicago Bears in 1922) and are the only franchises from that maiden season still in existence. The latter were the Decatur Bears in 1921. The Cardinals thus are the only nickname still remaining from that first season.

Charles Bidwill Sr., the father of the franchise's former owner Bill Bidwill, bought the Cardinals in 1933 and was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 1967.

The four significant games this weekend (with franchise start in parentheses) are:

Washington (1932) at Arizona (1920); N.Y. Giants (1925) at Chicago (1920); Detroit (1930) at Green Bay (1921); L.A. Rams (1937 in Cleveland) at Philadelphia (1933).

Those eight teams have accounted for 48 percent (48 of 100) NFL championships and 159 of the 326 Hall of Famers (not including the 2020 class that has yet to be enshrined).

To give an idea of what the league was like in 1920, there were 14 teams that didn’t play the same number of games: Canton Bulldogs, Decatur Staleys 13; Akron Pros, Buffalo All-Americans, Rochester Jeffersons 11; Chicago Cardinals, Columbus Panhandles, Rock Island Independents 10; Dayton Triangles 9; Chicago Tigers, Cleveland Tigers, Detroit Heralds 8; Hammond Pros 7; Muncie Flyers 1.

As the long-ago commercial slogan for Virginia Slims once said, “You’ve come a long way, baby.”

And the National Football League surely has. So, happy birthday, NFl. Here's to one of the strangest seasons in your 100-year history. 

