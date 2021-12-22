Arizona Cardinals: Defense Challenged by Taylor and Wentz

Colts QB Carson Wentz has been instrumental in RB Jonathan’s Taylor success with checks and adjustments at the line of scrimmage.

There isn’t much talk about quarterback Carson Wentz in discussions about the Indianapolis Colts these days, but there should be.

After an injury-marred stretch that had Wentz and guard Quenton Nelson on the sideline with injuries or playing injured, the Colts have gone from being 1-4 to 8-6 and only one game behind the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South.

As Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Wednesday, “Carson is playing good football.”

Wentz has completed 62.7% of his passes for 3,005 yards and his 23 touchdown throws ranks 10th in the NFL and his interception percentage of 1.2 on six picks is third-lowest in the league. While passing only 12 times and completing five for 57 yards in last week’s win over New England, Wentz got first downs on three fourth-down sneaks

However, what head coach Frank Reich has raved about as the season has progressed is Wentz’s ability to make adjustments and pre-snap checks based on what he sees from the defense, especially in the run game where Jonathan Taylor is currently the league’s leading rusher with 1,518 yards, which is 424 more than Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon. Taylor has averaged 5.6 yards per run and has 17 rushing touchdowns.

"If I were grading him on how he's handled the run game to help put Jonathan and help put our offensive line in the best position, it's been A-plus," Reich said. "And it's a huge part of our game."

Wentz added, "There's rarely a play where you're just calling (a run) and lining up and letting it ride."

Center Ryan Kelly mentioned a play earlier this season where he checked out of a play and Taylor scored on a 21-yard run.

Kelly said, "He saw rotation that way and it wasn't even part of the kill. He saw it, recognized it, got us into the play and that's when we scored."

In a game against Tennessee, with it being third-and-7 from the Titans 14-yard line, Wentz had confidence to check to a run. Taylor gained 12 yards for a first down and shortly after a touchdown was the result.

Said Reich, "You don't see too many quarterbacks check into a run on third-and-seven or third-and-eight. He wasn't told to do that, but he's got the green light to do that. We trust him to do it and he's done a great job."

When asked how difficult that can be for a defense and if he can see those things on tape, Joseph said, “Absolutely. That's part of playing defense in this league with quarterbacks like Carson. He's managing the games for them. He's put them in good plays. And that's his job. And that makes it tough. Certain fronts show, certain pressures show and he can he can put them in a better play.

“So we have to adjust, we have to understand what he's checking to versus our pressures or versus our fronts. That makes a difference. So, again, the details of this run game, it's important for us to understand it if we have a chance to stop it.”

Joseph then stated the obvious, saying, “If we don't, it's gonna be a long night.”