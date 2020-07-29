A year after falling off the list entirely, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones achieved his career-high ranking on the NFL Top 100 as voted on by players Tuesday at No. 15. He amassed three straight years of appearances in the group from 2016-18, but was omitted in the 2019 edition.

"There's a lot of guys in this league that have these tools and don't really use them," New York Giants guard Will Hernandez said in NFL Network's video (embedded above). "This guy knows exactly what he has and he uses them very well."

This, despite his continued production in Arizona since being traded there from the New England Patriots where he has accumulated 210 tackles (170 solo, 40 assisted), 98 quarterback hits, 67 tackles for loss, 60 sacks, 17 forced fumbles (six recoveries) and 15 passes defended across 64 games played (all starts) in four years with the franchise.

"New York Giants, they put a tight end on me," Jones said. "Literally took the ball from (quarterback) Daniel Jones and got the ball back for our team."

"A lot of people don't talk about Chandler Jones," said Giants tight end Evan Engram, the player assigned to Jones that game. "He was a force when we played him this year. I remember I came out of my set, I had him locked on. I was on and I'm thinking I'm in good position. No, he just really threw me off him ... He was a force that whole game."

"If I beat the guy that's blocking me, I'm not just trying to take the quarterback down," Jones added. "I don't care about taking the quarterback down, it's about getting the ball."

Jones first appeared at No. 48 on the 2016 NFL Top 100, before falling to No. 85 in 2017, jumping to No. 28 in 2019 and dropping out completely in 2019. He was elected to one Pro Bowl with the Patriots in 2015, but has done so twice with the Cardinals, in 2017 and 2019, and was a first-team All-Pro in both of those seasons to boot.

"Chandler Jones is an alien," San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk said.

Having premiered Sunday, July 26, the 2020 NFL Top 100 is set to complete its final 1-10 reveal in descending order Wednesday. NFL Films collected 970 ballots and interviewed 132 players for this year's list.

The process in which the show is aired has been different this season in that three, one-hour episodes aired each of the past three nights starting with players No. 100-91. The top 10 players on the list will be revealed in a special two-hour edition split between five selections each.

With Jones' induction, three Cardinals players have been selected thus far across all three days. Safety Budda Baker made his first appearance at No. 97 as did quarterback Kyler Murray debuting at No. 90.

"Chandler Jones is always going to be an elite pass rusher," New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan said.

After appearing 11th in last season's iteration with the Houston Texans, new Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has not yet appeared.

Full schedule:

Sunday, July 26

No. 100-91 5:00 PM PT — COMPLETE

No. 90-81 6:00 PM PT — COMPLETE

No. 80-71 7:00 PM PT — COMPLETE

Monday, July 27

No. 70-61 5:00 PM PT — COMPLETE

No. 60-51 6:00 PM PT — COMPLETE

No. 50-41 7:00 PM PT — COMPLETE

Tuesday, July 28

No. 40-31 5:00 PM PT — COMPLETE

No. 30-21 6:00 PM PT — COMPLETE

No. 20-11 7:00 PM PT — COMPLETE

Wednesday, July 29

No. 10-6 5:00 PM PT

No. 5-1 6:00 PM PT

Although he achieved his career peak in these rankings, Jones does not think No. 15 was high enough.

"Chandler Jones is No. 1," he said.