AllCardinals
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Chandler Jones Achieves Career-High Ranking in NFL Top 100

Mason Kern

A year after falling off the list entirely, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones achieved his career-high ranking on the NFL Top 100 as voted on by players Tuesday at No. 15. He amassed three straight years of appearances in the group from 2016-18, but was omitted in the 2019 edition.

"There's a lot of guys in this league that have these tools and don't really use them," New York Giants guard Will Hernandez said in NFL Network's video (embedded above). "This guy knows exactly what he has and he uses them very well."

This, despite his continued production in Arizona since being traded there from the New England Patriots where he has accumulated 210 tackles (170 solo, 40 assisted), 98 quarterback hits, 67 tackles for loss, 60 sacks, 17 forced fumbles (six recoveries) and 15 passes defended across 64 games played (all starts) in four years with the franchise.

"New York Giants, they put a tight end on me," Jones said. "Literally took the ball from (quarterback) Daniel Jones and got the ball back for our team."

"A lot of people don't talk about Chandler Jones," said Giants tight end Evan Engram, the player assigned to Jones that game. "He was a force when we played him this year. I remember I came out of my set, I had him locked on. I was on and I'm thinking I'm in good position. No, he just really threw me off him ... He was a force that whole game."

"If I beat the guy that's blocking me, I'm not just trying to take the quarterback down," Jones added. "I don't care about taking the quarterback down, it's about getting the ball."

Jones first appeared at No. 48 on the 2016 NFL Top 100, before falling to No. 85 in 2017, jumping to No. 28 in 2019 and dropping out completely in 2019. He was elected to one Pro Bowl with the Patriots in 2015, but has done so twice with the Cardinals, in 2017 and 2019, and was a first-team All-Pro in both of those seasons to boot.

"Chandler Jones is an alien," San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk said.

Having premiered Sunday, July 26, the 2020 NFL Top 100 is set to complete its final 1-10 reveal in descending order Wednesday. NFL Films collected 970 ballots and interviewed 132 players for this year's list. 

The process in which the show is aired has been different this season in that three, one-hour episodes aired each of the past three nights starting with players No. 100-91. The top 10 players on the list will be revealed in a special two-hour edition split between five selections each.

With Jones' induction, three Cardinals players have been selected thus far across all three days. Safety Budda Baker made his first appearance at No. 97 as did quarterback Kyler Murray debuting at No. 90.

"Chandler Jones is always going to be an elite pass rusher," New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan said.

After appearing 11th in last season's iteration with the Houston Texans, new Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has not yet appeared.

Full schedule:

Sunday, July 26

No. 100-91 5:00 PM PT — COMPLETE

No. 90-81 6:00 PM PT — COMPLETE

No. 80-71 7:00 PM PT — COMPLETE

Monday, July 27

No. 70-61 5:00 PM PT — COMPLETE

No. 60-51 6:00 PM PT — COMPLETE

No. 50-41 7:00 PM PT — COMPLETE

Tuesday, July 28

No. 40-31 5:00 PM PT — COMPLETE

No. 30-21 6:00 PM PT — COMPLETE

No. 20-11 7:00 PM PT — COMPLETE

Wednesday, July 29

No. 10-6 5:00 PM PT

No. 5-1 6:00 PM PT

Although he achieved his career peak in these rankings, Jones does not think No. 15 was high enough.

"Chandler Jones is No. 1," he said.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kliff Kingsbury Impressed by Fitzgerald's Practices

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury knows how Larry Fitzgerald has been so good so long.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Knows of No Opt-Outs

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has not had discussions with players wanting to opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals, NFL Players Banned from Several Activities

Arizona Cardinals and All NFL Players Given Specific List of Activities They Must Avoid Away from the Team Facility

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Might Separate Players

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Talked About the Possibility of Separating Players in the Same Position Groups

Howard Balzer

Will Kyler Murray be a Top-Five Fantasy Quarterback in 2020?

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray could be a slam dunk for fantasy football due to the addition of DeAndre Hopkins.

Alex Weiner

Big Trades Commonplace in NFC West

After the trade of Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks, every NFC West team, including the Arizona Cardinals, has made a major deal since October.

Howard Balzer

by

alexweiner

Josh Jones Signs First NFL Contract

Arizona Cardinals rookie offensive lineman Josh Jones signed his first NFL contract Saturday.

Mason Kern

NFLPA Still Reviewing Arizona Cardinals Plan for Player Use of Facility

Arizona Cardinals One of 12 Teams Needing Approval from NFLPA for Players to Enter Facility

Howard Balzer

Larry Fitzgerald Makes NFL Top 100 List for 10th Straight Year

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is back on the NFL Top 100 list, placed 69th by his fellow players.

Alex Weiner

Jordan Hogan is Cardinals 2020 Selection for Bidwill Coaching Fellowship

The Arizona Cardinals named Jordan Hogan recipient of this year’s Bill Bidwill coaching fellowship.

Howard Balzer