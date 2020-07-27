“You guys think I’ll be ranked in the Top 100 this year?”

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones posed the question to his Twitter followers Sunday prior to the premiere of NFL Network's annual Top 100, a list that evaded him in 2019.

Every year, NFL players vote on which 100 of their peers are the best in the league. Despite Jones racking up 13 sacks in 2018, the players left him off of the Top 100 list released before the 2019 season.

“Last year I wasn’t ranked, this should be interesting!” Jones said in a follow-up tweet.

Jones should be on the list this year, as the NFL Network teaser video above suggests.

He made last year’s compilation look silly for leaving him off after collecting 19 sacks, second-most in the league, and becoming an All-Pro plus being runner-up as NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Jones was voted into the Top 100 in three consecutive seasons from 2016-2018 before last year’s disappearance.

A couple of his Cardinals teammates weighed in on his chances this time.

Safety Budda Baker, who just dawned the list for the first time at No. 97, went even further.

“Yeah bro you will be top 10.. personally you should be top [three] if you ask me, but I guess we shall see.”

Jones didn't land anywhere from spots 71-100, which were revealed Sunday. Two Cardinals did however, Baker and quarterback Kyler Murray at No. 90.

The next 29 players will be announced Monday night, with 29 more Tuesday and the the top 10 will be aired in a two-part special Wednesday.

The highest Jones has been ranked was 28th in 2018, but he had more sacks (19), forced fumbles (eight), passes defensed (five) and a higher Pro Football Focus score (86) this past season than in 2017.

Is the top 10 a serious possibility? There should be openings from last year’s group.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown was No. 7 and he is currently not on a team. Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley was fifth and his production diminished significantly last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

How the players rank aging quarterbacks like Drew Brees (42 in January) and Tom Brady (43 in August) could also determine how many new top 10 slots become available.

Jones has been overlooked before, but he will likely at least be in the top 70 this time around. If he does crack the top 10, he'll have to wait until Wednesday to find out.

By that time, if his name hasn't been revealed, he might be nervous that he was discounted again.