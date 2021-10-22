Arizona Cardinals Chandler Jones Returns

    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chandler Jones Clears COVID-19 Protocols

    Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones cleared COVID-19 protocols and was back in the team facility Friday morning.
    Author:

    The Cardinals were the recipient of good news Friday with the revelation that linebacker Chandler Jones was back in the team facility after being on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Oct. 12.

    Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who will likely be the co-head coach again this week unless head coach Kliff Kingsbury is cleared to return in the next 48 hours, told the media, “Chan's here today. He's working out and we just gave him his physical.”

    The question is Jones’ conditioning and whether it makes sense to put him on the field Sunday against the Houston Texans.

    “We'll see how much he can play or if he can play,” Joseph said. “He's here, he's smiling, he's in good spirits, so we'll see how it works out. 

    "But players obviously with a 10-day COVID stint, it's always tough on players to come back and to be at full strength. So we have to gauge it and make sure it's right for him to play.”

    Joseph said the decision won’t be affected by the fact that the team will have a quick turnaround after Sunday’s game with a Thursday night meeting against the Green Bay Packers.

    “I think it's all about Chandler's health first,” Joseph said. “That's the main goal here to make sure he's fine to play when he plays.”

    Linebacker Devon Kennard was ecstatic that Jones is back.

    “Awesome,” Kennard said. “That's my guy. He's a great energy, great guy to be around. Obviously, a great player, so I'm just glad to see he's healthy, (No.) 1. There's people out there really struggling when they get the virus and to see him healthy and smiling and just back in the locker room was something I was really happy to see.”

    Jones’ return leaves defensive tackle Zach Allen and nose tackle Corey Peters on reserve/COVID-19. Allen was placed on the list last Saturday (Oct. 16) and Peters the following day when his positive test was revealed on game day.

    Joseph said, “They're both doing fine. It's the protocols, so that's out of our hands. It’s just time; time tells on those things. But both guys are in good spirits, they both stay in touch with us, so hopefully by next week we have a better picture of Zach and Corey's availability.”

    Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones celebrates a second quarter sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
    News

    Arizona Cardinals Chandler Jones Returns

    45 seconds ago
    © Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Texans HC Culley: 'I Don’t See Weaknesses' with Cardinals

    2 hours ago
    Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler talks to reporters during a news conference.
    News

    Arizona Cardinals Rodney Hudson Leader When Not Playing

    20 hours ago
    Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
    News

    Cardinals Thursday Injury Report

    21 hours ago
    Watt
    News

    A.J. Green, J.J. Watt Chasing After Legacy-Defining Title

    22 hours ago
    Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
    News

    Cardinals Practice Notebook: J.J. Watt Speaks About Facing Texans

    23 hours ago
    © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cardinals Listed as Huge Favorites Over Texans

    Oct 21, 2021
    Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at State Farm Stadium.
    News

    Arizona Cardinals Jordan Phillips Contract Restructure

    Oct 21, 2021