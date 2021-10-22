Arizona Cardinals Chandler Jones Returns

The Cardinals were the recipient of good news Friday with the revelation that linebacker Chandler Jones was back in the team facility after being on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Oct. 12.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who will likely be the co-head coach again this week unless head coach Kliff Kingsbury is cleared to return in the next 48 hours, told the media, “Chan's here today. He's working out and we just gave him his physical.”

The question is Jones’ conditioning and whether it makes sense to put him on the field Sunday against the Houston Texans.

“We'll see how much he can play or if he can play,” Joseph said. “He's here, he's smiling, he's in good spirits, so we'll see how it works out.

"But players obviously with a 10-day COVID stint, it's always tough on players to come back and to be at full strength. So we have to gauge it and make sure it's right for him to play.”

Joseph said the decision won’t be affected by the fact that the team will have a quick turnaround after Sunday’s game with a Thursday night meeting against the Green Bay Packers.

“I think it's all about Chandler's health first,” Joseph said. “That's the main goal here to make sure he's fine to play when he plays.”

Linebacker Devon Kennard was ecstatic that Jones is back.

“Awesome,” Kennard said. “That's my guy. He's a great energy, great guy to be around. Obviously, a great player, so I'm just glad to see he's healthy, (No.) 1. There's people out there really struggling when they get the virus and to see him healthy and smiling and just back in the locker room was something I was really happy to see.”

Jones’ return leaves defensive tackle Zach Allen and nose tackle Corey Peters on reserve/COVID-19. Allen was placed on the list last Saturday (Oct. 16) and Peters the following day when his positive test was revealed on game day.

Joseph said, “They're both doing fine. It's the protocols, so that's out of our hands. It’s just time; time tells on those things. But both guys are in good spirits, they both stay in touch with us, so hopefully by next week we have a better picture of Zach and Corey's availability.”