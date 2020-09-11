Chandler Jones is a bonafide superstar and in the upper echelon of pass rushers in the NFL. Despite his accolades as a three-time Pro Bowler and designation as a two-time first-team All-Pro in 2017 and 2019, the Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker attacks each practice session with a sense of urgency.

"That's me every single day," Jones told reporters during Cardinals' training camp in August. "That's just a part of my DNA, honestly, it's just hard work. I feel like if you don't do it in practice, you won't do it in the game. It sounds cliche, but it's very true."

As a result of this mindset, Jones is aiming to have his efforts in practice translate to the gridiron in the team's Week 1 season opener against San Francisco Sunday.

His challenger, meanwhile, is a worthy adversary. The 49ers acquired tackle Trent Williams from Washington in the offseason and the offensive lineman was recently named one of four team captains.

Yet, Williams has not played a snap of professional football since 2018, sitting out the season last year in a dispute with the Washington Football Team. His reintroduction to the league pits him directly across from Jones, protecting his quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from a rusher who accumulated 19 sacks a season ago.

“I turned the film on back in April when I looked at the schedule and saw Arizona was our opener,” Williams previously said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Me and him have had some epic battles and we went back and forth a few times. There’s a lot of tape for me to study on me and him in our matchups.”

Those "epic battles" occurred on three separate occasions, which resulted in Jones registering one sack against Williams when he was forced into quarterback Alex Smith in a 2018 meeting between Washington and the Cardinals, per Maiocco.

The 19 sacks Jones achieved last year, which is tied for the 18th-most in NFL history, trailed only Shaquil Barrett's 19.5 for most in the league. Jones was the outright league leader in the category in 2017 with 17 sacks and has produced no fewer than 11 sacks in each of his four seasons with the Cardinals.

The 60 sacks Jones has tallied over his tenure in Arizona also represent the most in the NFL, besting Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald's 52.

Yet, there is still one accolade Jones said he is on the hunt for: the single-season sack record of 22.5 set by former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan in 2001.

"That's always a goal of mine, to be honest with you," Jones said. "And I don't think that's hard to get. And I feel like if there was a year to do it, this could be the year to do it. Honestly, for me, that's a personal goal of mine."

Without a proper offseason or true acclimation period with the 49ers before training camp, Williams said he spent time on his own studying what has made Jones so effective.

“I didn’t waste any time," he said. "I just started to go over it again. It’s kind of frustrating because he’s a rusher with it all, so no matter how much you study him there’s still that X-factor that he can get you with. That’s what makes him so good.”

According to Cardinals' defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Jones is a physical specimen unlike any other.

"I think Chandler's body type is so unique as an outside 'backer with his height and his length and his long strides with his pass-rush moves," Joseph said following Thursday's practice. "His know-how of how to pass rush, it's unique. You can't compare Chandler to any rusher in the league when it comes to measurements and style. His style is a combination of, obviously, awkwardness, length, power and know-how. He's been a top-tier rusher in this league for about five or six years now and I'm hoping that continues, obviously. And he's got big goals this year that he wants to accomplish. And hopefully it starts off on Sunday with a dominant performance.

"He is so tall and long and his long strides as a pass rusher, I'm not sure who he compares to. You ask most offensive linemen when they play against Chan, that's the issue. He can power you, he can go by you with speed, but it looks like he's moving really slow ... His body type is rare, it's different, but it also makes him a great player because tackles have no idea how to defend him. If you quick-set him he can power you, if you're too soft he can run around you and beat you inside with quickness, so it's a rare guy and thank God he's a Cardinal."

Garoppolo referred to Chandler's versatility when he was asked this week who was playing Jones' role on the scout teams. Garoppolo said, “For Chandler, we’ve got a couple of different guys mixing in there. Chan, he's unreal. He could do speed, power, make plays in space. So, we’ve got to have a couple of different guys in there demonstrating all of those techniques.”

While this offseason presented distinct challenges due to the coronavirus and related protocols, a major change Jones had to contend with was the shift from being a younger guy in his position room picking the brain of former Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, to being the oldest veteran leading everyone else.

That has tied directly into his relationship with free-agent outside linebacker addition Devon Kennard, who is expected to start opposite him Sunday.

"Not to compare them both, but Devon is a lot younger than Suggs," Jones said. "I found myself last year asking Suggs a lot of questions, 'What are you looking for here? What are you doing here?' And not that I don't ask Devon questions, but it's not as much. He's asking me a lot of the questions. I have to realize that I'm the older guy in the room now."

Added Kennard via a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show: "His consistency, his hand placement, the way he gets off, the way he works his moves, he's very detailed in his work. And that's something I can appreciate and things I've tried to pick up just being his teammate. It's been a pleasure and I'm excited to see what he does."

If anything is certain, it is that Jones will walk onto Levi's Field in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday with the utmost confidence in himself. He has never shied away from a challenge and will not against Williams, either.

"I feel like having confidence is a huge part of my game," Jones said. "That's what gets me going, knowing that I could be good, or do good or do well against a perfect person, or a certain person or team. I feel like it's been a while since I didn't feel confident enough to play or to play at a high level."