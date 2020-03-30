AllCardinals
Cardinals LB Chandler Jones Talks about His Coronavirus Contribution

Howard Balzer

Many NFL players and owners have stepped up as the country finds itself at a virtual standstill and we have chronicled here the efforts by the Arizona Cardinals ownership and players.

One of the latter is outside linebacker Chandler Jones, who contributed 150,000 meals to food banks in Arizona and Endicott, New York, his hometown.

Jones talked to Peter King about it in his Football in America column on nbcsports.com.

Jones said, “This thing is not discriminating. It’s every social class. I stay home all the time now. I paid attention to it in phases. The first time I really paid attention is when the NBA suspended the season. Wow, this is somewhat serious. Next phase: I’m in a Safeway in Arizona, so many shelves empty, so many products just not in the store. I thought, ’Whoa, this is crazy.’

“Then I needed some video-game equipment, and I went to the Best Buy, and it was closed, and there’s guys in lime-green jackets with masks on, taking orders from people in their cars. Man, that was crazy. I try to stay away from the news, but I watched the news, started to realize people were not only losing jobs, but they weren’t eating and a lot of them had no way to even get food. So, what could I do from my home? My financial advising team got me a list of food banks and I decided this was the best thing to do, financing 150,000 meals.

“What inspired me? My mom. She used to cook for the Meals on Wheels program, then she delivered the food. She did it every day. She inspired me. So, the food problem across the country is a huge, huge problem. Maybe this can put a little dent in it.”

Jones also told King that he has a gym and movie theater in his Phoenix-area home and that he often has visitors. Not at this time, however.

“My friends are home, too,” he said. “They have asked me, ‘Hey, can I come use your gym?’ I tell them no. Nobody can come over. I’m not being paranoid about this. I’m being cautious. My house is off-limits.

“Life now is really about living a day at a time, and hoping for the best.”

