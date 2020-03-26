AllCardinals
Cardinals LB Chandler Jones Provides Meals to Those Affected by the Coronavirus

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones today announced he is donating over 150,000 meals to food banks in both Arizona and his hometown of Endicott, N.Y. to assist with families affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Jones is providing meals to St. Mary’s Food Bank and Midwest Food Bank of Arizona while also donating to Mother Teresa’s Cupboard through the Catholic Charities of Broome County in New York.

“These are really tough times and it is important for me to do my part and help out both here in Arizona and back at home in New York,” said Jones. “There are a lot of people in need and everything we can do as a community makes a difference.”

In 2019, Jones was named first-team All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl after setting a franchise record with 19 sacks, while also posting career-highs in forced fumbles (8) and strip-sacks (7). His 19 sacks ranked second in the NFL while he tied for the league lead in forced fumbles and led the NFL in strip-sacks. Jones was the runner-up for the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year in addition to being named the NFC Defensive Player of the Year by the NFL Committee of 101.

Since joining the Cardinals in 2016, Jones leads the NFL with 60.0 sacks and is tied for the NFL lead with 17 forced fumbles while ranking second in the league with 66 tackles for loss.

Cardinals QB Brett Hundley Instrumental in Development of Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals with head coach Kliff Kingsbury re-signed Brett Hundley to back up Kyler Murray for the second straight season.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Enjoy Stability with Kyler Murray, Brett Hundley at Quarterback in Active Offseason Market

The NFL quarterback market has been extremely busy featuring moves by Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Philip Rivers, Nick Foles, Teddy Bridgewater and Brian Hoyer. The Arizona Cardinals, meanwhile, retained starter Kyler Murray and backup Brett Hundley.

Howard Balzer

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer Details Specifics of Hopkins Trade to Cardinals

Albert Breer Discusses DeAndre Hopkins, David Johnson, Stefon Diggs, Brandin Cooks, Sean Payton, Bill Belichick, Kyler Murray, Odell Beckham Jr.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Hosting Unprecedented Blood Drive at State Farm Stadium to Meet Critical Need

In an effort to provide aid in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arizona Cardinals announced a new blood drive initiative that will be held at State Farm Stadium

Howard Balzer

Roster Churn Continues for Arizona Cardinals with Signing of DL Trevon Coley, Re-signing RB D.J. Foster and Departure of DE Zach Kerr

The Arizona Cardinals made multiple roster moves on Wednesday.

Howard Balzer

NFL Offices Closed, Draft Show Goes on as Scheduled, April 23-25

The NFL has a choice to make regarding the draft in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Howard Balzer

DE Jordan Phillips' Cardinals Contract Includes $18.5 Million in Guarantees

Contract details for new Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips

Howard Balzer

New Cardinals Linebacker Devon Kennard Excited for Return to Arizona

Former Desert Vista High and Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard is returning to Arizona to play for the Cardinals.

Mason Kern

LB Cassius Marsh Latest Free Agent to Leave Arizona

The Arizona Cardinals lost their second linebacker in one day of free agency on Monday when Cassius Marsh agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Stay Busy Agreeing to Terms with G Max Garcia and S Charles Washington

The Arizona Cardinals made two depth signings on Tuesday agreeing to terms with guard Max Garcia and safety Charles Washington

Howard Balzer