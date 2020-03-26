Cardinals LB Chandler Jones Provides Meals to Those Affected by the Coronavirus

Arizona Cardinals All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones today announced he is donating over 150,000 meals to food banks in both Arizona and his hometown of Endicott, N.Y. to assist with families affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Jones is providing meals to St. Mary’s Food Bank and Midwest Food Bank of Arizona while also donating to Mother Teresa’s Cupboard through the Catholic Charities of Broome County in New York.

“These are really tough times and it is important for me to do my part and help out both here in Arizona and back at home in New York,” said Jones. “There are a lot of people in need and everything we can do as a community makes a difference.”

In 2019, Jones was named first-team All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl after setting a franchise record with 19 sacks, while also posting career-highs in forced fumbles (8) and strip-sacks (7). His 19 sacks ranked second in the NFL while he tied for the league lead in forced fumbles and led the NFL in strip-sacks. Jones was the runner-up for the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year in addition to being named the NFC Defensive Player of the Year by the NFL Committee of 101.

Since joining the Cardinals in 2016, Jones leads the NFL with 60.0 sacks and is tied for the NFL lead with 17 forced fumbles while ranking second in the league with 66 tackles for loss.