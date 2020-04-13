AllCardinals
Perception of Chandler Jones Not Kind in Defensive Player of the Year Betting Odds

Howard Balzer

Perception is always what drives the way betting odds are presented and whether those numbers move as wagers come in.

That is certainly the case with the latest odds produced by BetOnline for the projected NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

Never mind that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald received just one vote last season. Or that defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is no longer with the team. Or that New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore won the award in 2019. Donald has the lowest odds, 7/1, for winning the award next season.

Gilmore received 21 votes last season, not even half the total of the 50 voters. In the interest of full disclosure, I am one of the voters, and mine went to Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones, who finished second with 14 votes. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt had 10, so the top three accounted for 45 of the 50 votes.

And don’t call me a “homer,” because at the time of the vote, I had no inkling I would become the publisher of this website.

No, it was based on his phenomenal impact: 19 sacks for 146 lost yards, eight forced fumbles and three recoveries, 11 tackles for loss in the running game, 26 quarterback hits and even five passes defensed.

Consider those sacks and tackles for loss: that’s 30 plays where Jones dropped his opponent for negative yardage. And, his team won just five games.

So, what did that performance do for Jones’ perceived chances of winning the award in 2020? He is 18/1 and there are six players with better odds, including Gilmore at 16/1. Jones should be no lower than second.

BetOnLine listed 80 players all the way down to 200/1, and the top 26 are listed here. Jones is the only Cardinals player, which is something of a slap at cornerback Patrick Peterson. Even cornerback Quinton Dunbar made it at 200/1. Does anyone reading this know Dunbar’s team? It’s the Seahawks, who acquired him in a trade this offseason from the Redskins for a fifth-round draft pick.

Look for Peterson to have a resurgence after missing six games last season to suspension.

What also stands out are the six players in the top 26 that play for NFC West teams, three of whom are in the top seven.

There are also two players not in the league yet in the top 80: defensive end Chase Young at 50/1 and safety/linebacker Isaiah Simmons at 150/1. They are certainly favorites for Defensive Rookie of the Year, but the top award? Please.

Following are the top 26 odds from 7/1 to 40/1.

DL Aaron Donald, Rams 7/1; DE Nick Bosa, 49ers 9/1; DE J.J Watt, Texans, LB T.J. Watt, Steelers 11/1; LB Khalil Mack, Bears 12/1; CB Stephon Gilmore, Patriots 16/1; LB Chandler Jones, Cardinals 18/1; S Derwin James, Chargers, DE Joey Bosa, Chargers, LB Von Miller, Broncos 20/1; DE DeMarcus Lawrence, Cowboys 22/1; DE Danielle Hunter, Vikings 25/1; DE Myles Garrett, Browns 25/1; DE/LB Jadeveon Clowney (UFA) 28/1; LB Bobby Wagner, Seahawks, LB Darius Leonard, Colts, CB Jalen Ramsey, Rams, S Jamal Adams, Jets, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers, LB Shaquil Barrett, Buccaneers, CB Tre'Davious White, Bills, S Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs 33/1; LB Bradley Chubb, Broncos, DE Cameron Jordan, Saints; LB Deion Jones, Falcons, LB Za`Darius Smith, Packers 40/1

