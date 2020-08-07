Chandler Jones 'Not Satisfied' with NFL Top 100 Placement

A year removed from falling completely out of the NFL Top 100 list, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones skyrocketed to No. 15. Yet, despite the seemingly impressive rise, Jones believes he deserves to be even higher.

It is hard to argue with the 14 players listed ahead of him — the only other Cardinal being wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins at No. 8 — but Jones has been a nightmare for opposing offensive tackles hoping to protect their quarterback when he is their assignment. Jones accumulated 19 sacks last season.

Since being traded from the New England Patriots to the Cardinals, he has accumulated 210 tackles (170 solo, 40 assisted), 98 quarterback hits, 67 tackles for loss, 60 sacks, 17 forced fumbles (six recoveries) and 15 passes defended across 64 games played (all starts) in four years with the franchise. He is also a two-time Pro Bowler and a two-time, first-team All-Pro selection.

"I think really high of myself, especially where I am in my career," Jones told reporters Thursday. "Fifteen was a pretty good number. Me and my family and a lot of my friends think that I should have been higher. There's always room for improvement and it's good. I'm not satisfied at being 15, but it's a good number. But it's definitely something to work toward to get even higher next year."

Jones amassed three straight years of appearances in the group from 2016-18. He first appeared at No. 48 on the 2016 NFL Top 100, before falling to No. 85 in 2017, jumping to No. 28 in 2018.

With Jones at No. 15, four total Cardinals were listed into the NFL Top 100. Safety Budda Baker and quarterback Kyler Murray debuted for the first time at No. 97 and No. 90, respectively. Hopkins checked in one spot lower than last season with the Houston Texans, landing at No. 8.