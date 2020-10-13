When prompted as to why Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons has not seen as many defensive snaps through the quarter-pole of the season, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has fallen back on the same excuse.

"Well, he's close," Joseph said most recently on Oct. 8. "He's working hard every day. He's perfecting his role for us."

What role is that, exactly? Initially labeled a "positionless-type" player leading up to the NFL Draft for his versatility at Clemson playing several positions from the defensive line to the secondary, Simmons has nearly exclusively practiced at inside linebacker since the Cardinals selected him with the eighth overall pick in April.

When Arizona's safety room was decimated with injuries leading up to Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers, Simmons repped with the group during the open portions of practices. He dropped back in a couple sub-packages in that game, but never saw consistent time.

It is a recurring theme throughout five games. Simmons has appeared in all five games, making four starts in the process, but has been on the field for just 57 defensive snaps (17 percent of the team's total) and 31 on special teams (23 percent). Statistically, Simmons has logged seven tackles (all solo) in five games.

On if there were any potential concerns with the development of the team's 2020 first-round draft pick, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was unequivocal in his response during his most recent Friday appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's Doug & Wolf Show.

"Nope," Keim said. "I think the more he plays, the better it's going to get. Again, different offenses dictate what we do schematically on defense. He's going to have his opportunities and, again, I think he's got a bright future."

Indeed, Keim said it himself: "The more he plays, the better it's going to get." Yet, Joseph still refuses to increase his snap count.

Increased opportunity is likely on the horizon after outside linebacker Chandler Jones suffered a potentially season-ending biceps injury in the second quarter of Sunday's 30-10 win over the New York Jets. While Simmons has primarily played and practiced with the interior group, Joseph said they have already experimented with him in an outside role.

"He's covering tight ends well, he's setting edges well as an outside 'backer-type player for us," Joseph said. "In his other roles, he's getting better. He just needs more time on the job and it's more reps at playing NFL football at those spots that he's playing. It's a different deal than he played at Clemson. He is close to the ball right now, he's playing against bigger men and he's covering bigger tight ends. He's getting better and better every single week he's out there and hopefully he can continue to get better and he can get more time."

Yet, the beneficiary of Jones's missed snap counts Sunday were outside linebackers Kylie Fitts and Dennis Gardeck. Practices this week will be indicative of the real chance Simmons has to see more time, depending on what position group he reps with.

For Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the team's acquisition of inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell in free agency has lessened the need to overplay Simmons, especially since he did not have the chance to participate in rookie minicamps or a preseason due to COVID-19. Kingsbury said Campbell's play this season, as well as the seasoned presence of Jordan Hicks, has made it easier to have Simmons learning in the background.

"[Campbell] and Jordan Hicks are great guys for Isaiah to learn behind and figure things out as he builds, not having an offseason, but can learn throughout the season," Kingsbury said. "We feel like it's really going to help him as well."

Added Keim: "I think we're fortunate enough to limit some of his snaps to some degree, but the only way he's going to get better is to get out there and see things. As I said a few weeks ago, love his attitude, he works his tail off. He's in studying film with (linebackers coach) Billy Davis and Vance Joseph. I feel like his future is certainly bright. His athleticism and all those sort of things that come with the skill set, to me, are tremendous. And I think that he's a guy that will continue just to grow throughout this season."



While it may be taking longer than some would have hoped for a top-10 draftee, confidence is still high in what Simmons will accomplish as a Cardinal.

"You can't coach his skill set," Keim said after Week 1. "But he can improve upon the little things. Whether it's his eyes, anticipation, angles and understanding of the game in general. It's a big-boy league. We know that. They get paid too. And the biggest thing that comes away from it that I think is so good about the experience is he stepped on the field in high school and he was the best player on the field. He went to Clemson and he was the best athlete on the field at Clemson University. Well, now he's not the best. He's one of the best athletes, but he's got to become the best football player. And the only way you can learn is to grow from mistakes."

He has to play to learn from those mistakes, though. That is up to Joseph.