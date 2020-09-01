When Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones was 13 years old, Activision Publishing Inc. released a first-person shooter video game called “Call of Duty.”

Now, the game series is in its 18th year with over a dozen editions, and Jones has used it as a platform to connect with his younger teammates who were running around elementary school playgrounds when the original was published.

Halfback Chase Edmonds said he played video games with Jones nearly every day during the offseason. This has led to Jones getting better and receiving less teasing from his younger and more seasoned gamer counterparts.

“When I first started playing video games, I wasn't the best,” Jones said Monday. “The word that they use in this world and age is bot; you're a bot. So if you ask Kyler (Murray) or Chase or any of those gamers, Budda (Baker), they know what a bot means. It means you're not too good. So I was a bot at first, but now I'm actually becoming an elite player in the game.”

Jones says he is now carrying the squad.

While video games are mostly a leisure activity, they have served a purpose for the Cardinals this offseason.

"Call of Duty: Warzone" is a game where individuals or teams get dropped into a battleground and the last one standing wins. It is similar to Fortnite in that sense with a different aesthetic.

It is a game where teammates need to look out for each other and communicate to win.

Sound familiar?

Without OTAs or the ability for the Cardinals to work as a team during the offseason, Jones has found that the camaraderie he’s built with Edmonds, Murray, Baker and other gamers on the team has benefited their chemistry for the upcoming season.

“Sounds funny, but this offseason we didn't have the opportunity to have OTAs or a lot of team activities together due to the pandemic,” Jones said. “So, I took it upon myself to reach out more, doing things that they like.

“All those guys are a lot younger than I am, but I still play video games. I'm 30 now but I play video games and probably text each other almost every day to say, 'Hey, are you online, are you playing?’ And it was just a chance to build that camaraderie, not just on your side of the ball but across the team.”

Baker said earlier in camp that he never even played video games growing up, but he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to connect with his teammates online.

Murray, a self-recognized “demon” at any game he plays as he said on Twitch, went further this camp on how his connection with his teammates in “C.O.D.” can help them not only build chemistry, but also chill out with each other as people during a very bizarre year.

“Some of my teammates, they're heavy on video games,” Murray said. “So, we get to connect through there even though we weren’t together anymore. So, I think it's just helpful for everybody to relax and do something they enjoy doing.”