SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Chandler Jones is Leading the Squad in 'Call of Duty;' Not a Bot Anymore

Alex Weiner

When Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones was 13 years old, Activision Publishing Inc. released a first-person shooter video game called “Call of Duty.”

Now, the game series is in its 18th year with over a dozen editions, and Jones has used it as a platform to connect with his younger teammates who were running around elementary school playgrounds when the original was published.

Halfback Chase Edmonds said he played video games with Jones nearly every day during the offseason. This has led to Jones getting better and receiving less teasing from his younger and more seasoned gamer counterparts.

“When I first started playing video games, I wasn't the best,” Jones said Monday. “The word that they use in this world and age is bot; you're a bot. So if you ask Kyler (Murray) or Chase or any of those gamers, Budda (Baker), they know what a bot means. It means you're not too good. So I was a bot at first, but now I'm actually becoming an elite player in the game.”

Jones says he is now carrying the squad.

While video games are mostly a leisure activity, they have served a purpose for the Cardinals this offseason. 

"Call of Duty: Warzone" is a game where individuals or teams get dropped into a battleground and the last one standing wins. It is similar to Fortnite in that sense with a different aesthetic.

It is a game where teammates need to look out for each other and communicate to win.

Sound familiar?

Without OTAs or the ability for the Cardinals to work as a team during the offseason, Jones has found that the camaraderie he’s built with Edmonds, Murray, Baker and other gamers on the team has benefited their chemistry for the upcoming season.

“Sounds funny, but this offseason we didn't have the opportunity to have OTAs or a lot of team activities together due to the pandemic,” Jones said. “So, I took it upon myself to reach out more, doing things that they like.

“All those guys are a lot younger than I am, but I still play video games. I'm 30 now but I play video games and probably text each other almost every day to say, 'Hey, are you online, are you playing?’ And it was just a chance to build that camaraderie, not just on your side of the ball but across the team.”

Baker said earlier in camp that he never even played video games growing up, but he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to connect with his teammates online.

Murray, a self-recognized “demon” at any game he plays as he said on Twitch, went further this camp on how his connection with his teammates in “C.O.D.” can help them not only build chemistry, but also chill out with each other as people during a very bizarre year.

“Some of my teammates, they're heavy on video games,” Murray said. “So, we get to connect through there even though we weren’t together anymore. So, I think it's just helpful for everybody to relax and do something they enjoy doing.”

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Roster Tracker: Updates ahead of Cardinals Cutdown to 53

Updates on Arizona Cardinals roster moves leading up to the 53-man cutdown Saturday and start of the 16-player practice squad designation Sunday.

Mason Kern

'Dan the Man:' Arnold Assimilating in First Arizona Offseason

Arizona Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold is called "Dan the Man" by quarterback Brett Hundley.

Mason Kern

by

rolcards

NFL Has Four Players Added to COVID-19 List; Cardinals Still Have None

After a quiet three weeks, NFL saw four players in three days placed on reserve/COVID-19

Howard Balzer

Larry Fitzgerald Turns 37, Still Working to Get Better

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald turns 37, but is still working to get better.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Reunite Dre Kirkpatrick with 'Mentor' Vance Joseph

CB Dre Kirkpatrick signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason in part to reunite with his former Cincinnati Bengals position coach Vance Joseph.

Mason Kern

Safety Kentrell Brice Injury Not 'as Serious as It Looked'

Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said the injury safety Kentrell Brice suffered during the Red & White scrimmage Friday is not as serious as expected.

Mason Kern

Kliff Kingsbury, Isaiah Simmons React to Starting Season without Fans

The Arizona Cardinals will not have fans at State Farm Stadium to start the 2020 season.

Alex Weiner

Pandemic Preparedness? Cardinals Work Out Five Specialists, Eight Players Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals held tryouts for P Matt Bosher, Hayden Hunt; LS Colin Holba, Taybor Pepper; QB Tom Flacco, Cole McDonald; K Kai Forbath Sunday.

Howard Balzer

Path to 53: Cardinals Cut Four Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals waived CB Zane Lewis, TE Ryan Becker, OL Steven Gonzalez and DL Adam Shuler Sunday.

Mason Kern

Cardinals' Players React to Death of Actor Chadwick Boseman

Following the family of actor Chadwick Boseman announcing his death Friday, several Arizona Cardinals players expressed grief via social media.

Mason Kern