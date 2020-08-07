AllCardinals
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

New Defensive Additions Creating 'Advantageous' Pass Rush

Mason Kern

The Arizona Cardinals linebacker unit looks starkly different compared to a year ago. While it retained All-Pro exterior player Chandler Jones and consistent interior starter Jordan Hicks, multiple other additions have revamped how the position group is poised to operate.

For one, Jones said he is not satisfied with the 19.0 sacks — second-most in the league behind Tamp Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett's 19.5 — he accumulated last season and instead wants to get that number even higher. He is aiming for the NFL single-season sacks record of 22.5 set by former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan in 2001.

"Our pass rush always has room for improvement," Jones said Thursday. "Even myself speaking."

Hicks, meanwhile, had 158 tackles with 11 for loss in 2019, to go with seven quarterback hits and three interceptions. Those numbers were tallied over the course of the entire season, in which he did not miss a single snap from 1,133 total.

As for the additions, the Cardinals signed former Detroit Lions team captain Devon Kennard and Atlanta Falcons tackles team-leader De'Vondre Campbell at linebacker in free agency. Additionally, the franchise added two via the draft in their first-round pick Isaiah Simmons and sixth-rounder Evan Weaver.

Simmons is poised to make an immediate impact and will likely compete with Campbell for the other starting inside linebacker spot alongside Hicks. Weaver will likely play mostly special teams.

"For the most part, usually it goes whatever the coaches tell me to play," Jones said of his role this season. "But what's advantageous about this year and what's different is that me and Kennard are both versatile players. I actually spoke to Kennard yesterday about him playing left or right and he was open to playing left and right. So am I. It'll be interesting to see what side we play, what position we play, but both of us are very versatile. It could be a game-plan thing, it could be week in, week out, so we'll see."

The Cardinals' defensive additions were not limited to the linebacker room, although that is where a majority of the pass-rush help will come from. One of the more marquee additions for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was along the defensive line in former Buffalo Bill Jordan Phillips.

He has already made an impact on his new teammates early in training camp.

"Jordan Phillips is a guy that, he has really caught my eye," Jones said. "I feel like he's going to be a force to be reckoned with, honestly. He's big, he's strong and just even watching some of his highlights and some of his game film, he just blows right by guys. I feel like he's one of those guys that even has more to tap into that he hasn't tapped into yet and when the season goes, I think the better and better you get from reps. I'm excited for him as well.

"And even having [Kennard] on the other side, he's a tremendous player. He's strong. And like I just said previously, he's a very versatile player. I feel like that's going to give some offensive coordinators a hard time to figure out, what side is he playing? Is he playing the Sam (strong outside linebacker)? Is he playing the Will (weak-side linebacker)? Having him and having the new add-ons to our team; that's going to be definitely advantageous for us."

Back in April, Phillips cited playing with someone with Jones' pass-rushing ability as one of the main caveats leading to his decision to come to Arizona.

"Selfishly, it's going to take double-teams away from me and help me get free," Phillips said. "Also, when you have somebody like that who's averaged over 15 sacks for the last few years, you don't seem like a concern, I guess. All focus is on him and I just get to do my thing, but also get to open up lanes for him so he can go do his thing. And hopefully we can be a dynamic tandem."

With players having recently reported to training camp, teams have been on the same page trying to implement the concepts practiced during the virtual meetings of the offseason that took the place of traditional OTAs and minicamp. Jones said he and others feel the potential for this year's Cardinals team is through the roof.

"It's days like this that makes the good teams great and make them excellent," Jones said. "It's what we're doing on the field, we have walk-throughs and things of that nature, but it's all on how well our coaches coach. And our coaches have done a great job of teaching the guys the information. Even the young guys. You see Isaiah, you see some of the new players like [Kennard], Campbell, these guys are picking up the playbook fast. And that's all a reflection on our coaching staff. I feel like the team that has guys honed in more and the coaches are really teaching the players what they need to know by Week 1, that's going to be the better team. And right now, we're doing a really good job with that."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis of Arizona Cardinals Linebackers Entering Training Camp

Arizona Cardinals Chandler Jones leads a linebacker group that could be takeoff on The Invasion of the QB Snatchers.

Howard Balzer

With Pandemic Raging, 67 NFL Players Opt Out of 2020 Season

With 67 NFL players opting out of 2020 because of COVID-19, another 102 have been on, or remain on, reserve list.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson Should Lead Team's Secondary

A look at how Arizona Cardinals secondary shapes up, led by veteran CB Patrick Peterson, rising S Budda Baker.

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka

Kyler Murray Touted for Physical Improvements

Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury, Chandler Jones like QB Kyler Murray’s leadership, ability and added strength.

Howard Balzer

Eno Benjamin on Rookie Deal: 'It's Been A Long Time Coming'

Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Eno Benjamin signed a four-year deal, his first NFL contract.

Mason Kern

by

alexweiner

Chandler Jones 'Not Satisfied' with NFL Top 100 Placement

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones still feels he wasn't listed high enough on the NFL Top 100.

Mason Kern

Chandler Jones Aiming for NFL Sack Record

Arizona Cardinals OLB Chandler believes this is the year to break NFL sack record; fell just 3.5 short in 2019.

Howard Balzer

Chandler Jones: Patrick Peterson Has 'A Different Look in His Eyes'

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has been touted this week by Kliff Kingsbury, DeAndre Hopkins and Chandler Jones.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury, Others Address Lack of Preseason Games

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talks about pros and cons of having no preseason games this summer.

Howard Balzer

Evan Weaver Caps 'Long Journey' by Signing Rookie Deal

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Evan Weaver signed his first NFL contract recently, a four-year deal.

Mason Kern

by

MasonKern