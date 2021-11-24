Chandler Jones Takes Home NFC Defensive Player of the Week Honors

After another terrific performance against Seattle, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones said it best: Sacks come in bunches.

That's been the case for Jones in the box score this season, putting up relative feast or famine numbers when it comes to bringing down the quarterback.

After five sacks in the first week of the season, Jones managed only one in his next four games. Of course, sacks aren't the only measure used for edge rushers to show their prowess, but discourse surrounded Jones going "quiet" after his phenomenal debut.

Jones woke up in Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks, gathering four tackles with two for loss, two sacks, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

Jones' efforts earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, the second time Jones has won the award this season and fifth overall, the most in Cardinals franchise history.

Jones continued to reach milestones Sunday, as he now has 16.5 sacks in 11 career games against the Seahawks, the most of any other NFL franchise in his career. His 12.5 sacks in six career games at Lumen Field is tied for 10th all-time in sacks at the venue, which opened in 2002.

Jones is the only player in the top 10 who never played for Seattle.

With 8.0 sacks and 20 QB hits in 2021, Jones is one of just five players in the NFL – and one of just two in the NFC (Nick Bosa) – with at least 8.0 sacks and 20 QB hits this season. His 105.0 sacks and 30 forced fumbles in his career lead the NFL since he entered the league in 2012.

This is the fifth NFC Player of the Week selection for the Cardinals this year and the third Defensive Player of the Week. Kicker Matt Prater was named Special Teams Player of the Week following the Cardinals Week 6 win at Cleveland, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. was selected as Defensive Player of the Week after Arizona’s Week 3 win at Jacksonville, quarterback Kyler Murray was named Offensive Player of the Week after the Cardinals win vs. Minnesota in Week 2 and Jones' win in Week 1.