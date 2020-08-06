It wasn’t said with any semblance of arrogance or self-importance. Just with the matter-of-fact assertiveness that Chandler Jones carries as he lives his life, on and off the football field.

After compiling 19.0 sacks last season, which is tied for the 18th-most in NFL history, the Cardinals’ outside linebacker was asked in a videoconference Tuesday if the single-season record of 22.5 accomplished by former New York Giants’ defensive lineman Michael Strahan in 2001 is within reach.

Jones said simply, ”That's always a goal of mine, to be honest with you. And I don't think that's hard to get. And I feel like if there was a year to do it, this could be the year to do it. Honestly, for me, that's a personal goal of mine. We have more help on our team; we have a better team. You see it on paper, but it's right there for you. We have a better team, so with more help from the defense for the offense, that should help that total come up for sure.”

There have been 12 instances in league history where a player has had at least 20 sacks in a season and 17 with 19.5 or more. There have been four other players that have totaled 19.0.

Just reaching the latter figure again would be a special accomplishment, considering only three players have had multiple seasons with 19 or more sacks: Mark Gastineau of the Jets with 22 in 1984 and 19 in 1983; Houston’s J.J. Watt with 20.5 in both 2012 and 2014; and DeMarcus Ware of the Cowboys with 20 in 2008 and 19.5 in 2011.

Jones expanded on his confidence level when asked why exactly he believes this is “the year to do it.”

He said, “Just look at our roster and look at our team. We have some help. Our front office has done a tremendous job of getting guys to complement (quarterback) Kyler (Murray). And to complement (safety) Budda (Baker) and (cornerback) Patrick (Peterson) and just our defense and offense; our team as a whole. We look good on paper, but just getting out here with these guys and moving around with them, we're looking good, we're looking great.

“I'm not trying to speak too soon, like I said previously, but I feel like I'm getting closer and closer. And I don't feel older. I had a pretty decent year last year. I feel even better, actually. With some of this time off my body got some time to rest. So, why not? Why not? Why can't I break the record? So, we'll see.”

Last season, Jones was the runner-up in the voting for Defensive Player of the Year and he wound up at the 15th spot in the NFL Top 100 as voted on by players. Another year could result in a monster contract after pass rushers Joey Bosa of the Chargers and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett recently signed mega-deals.

Bosa’s was a five-year extension through 2025 that pays him a $35 million signing bonus, $78 million fully guaranteed at signing and another $24 million guaranteed in 2023 for injury-only that becomes fully guaranteed in 2022.

Garrett’s deal was also a five-year extension worth $125 million that includes a $21 million signing bonus and $100 million guaranteed, although the amount fully guaranteed at signing is currently unknown.

Jones’ current contract calls for salaries of $16 million this year and $15.5 million in 2021, none of which is guaranteed.

When it was suggested to Jones that, after those deals, his is a bargain, he said, “Oh, that is a bridge that we're going to have to cross when it happens. I still have two years left on my contract. I'm happy here. I love it here. But those numbers are definitely jaw-dropping. Those are some really nice numbers to see, but we still got some time to get there.”

But not that much.