Chandler Jones: 'It's Really Hard to Get a Sack'

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones emphasizes there are many other ways to judge a pass rusher than only looking at sacks.

Perhaps there was some karma in the air for Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones.

Several days after telling the media last week that he doesn’t worry about sacks, Jones “finally” got the one Sunday that pushed him past Freddie Joe Nunn for the franchise record in the team’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Coming back from a torn biceps that ended his 2020 season after five games and after an offseason where he’d hoped to receive an extension beyond this final season of his contract, Jones exploded in the season opener against Tennessee with five sacks.

That left him with 66.0 in his Cardinals career, a mere half-sack behind Nunn. The record appeared to be a formality.

But another sack didn’t happen in his next four games, which was followed by a two-game stay on reserve/COVID-19, or in the Week 8 game against Green Bay.

It “finally” came against the 49ers, at which point, Jones lifted his jersey to display a tribute T-shirt to Nunn, who passed away Oct. 16 at the age of 59.

When asked about “finally” breaking the record afterward, Jones said, “I, like you said, (got the) all-time record finally. I did it in four years. It felt good. It felt good. I wore that shirt for two games, and got the record today.”

Perhaps it has felt like four years, but this is Jones’ sixth season with the Cardinals after being acquired in a trade from New England in 2016. He did note that he hardly played in 2020 and that this season is essentially at the halfway point.

Nunn (6-5, 262) played nine seasons with the Cardinals (1985-1993) after being selected with the 18th overall selection in the ’85 draft. He had two double-digit sack seasons and played 157 games for the franchise.

Jones (6-5, 255) has four seasons with 10 or more sacks and Sunday was his 76th game with the Cardinals. He entered the league with the Patriots as the 21st overall selection in 2012.

After the game, and after dealing with the virus, he admitted, “I'm smiling right now, honestly. And I feel really good. It's a great feeling. I'm gonna go home and I'm gonna go and call my family and talk to them about it. I'm pretty sure they're posting everything, but it's a great feeling.

“It's a great milestone for me personally and it's great for me and for our team. I dedicated that sack to Freddie and his family. My condolences are to him.”

There was also perhaps some karma when Jones was asked last week about the frustration of dealing with COVID and not knowing when he would clear the protocols.

He said, “I knew I had to get negative tests in order to play, but frustrating isn't the word I will want to use to describe how I felt. But I will say that first game that I missed, the Cleveland Browns game when I actually watched that game and I saw how long Baker Mayfield was holding the ball and me being a pass rusher. So I'm sitting here talking to you guys about hot potato and I saw how long Baker’s holding the ball and that's, sheesh, I almost swore, so you know what, I will use frustrated. I was frustrated.”

That game happened to be played the day after Nunn died.

The hot potato reference occurred when Jones was asked last week if there was frustration in playing five games after the opener without recording a sack.

He said, “No, I'm not frustrated at all, but to be completely honest with you, if I didn't have that Week 1, I would probably be pulling my hair out. But, I understand the game. And I'm a huge believer, actually, this is a fact, that sacks come in bunches. They come when teams are dropping back.

“I just feel like we haven't had really a drop-back team since (Titans quarterback) Ryan Tannehill. Or, these quarterbacks have pretty much been playing hot potato with the ball, so hopefully if they can hold it a little bit longer, I can get back there for you guys.”

Jones also insisted, “Where I'm at; I'm at a good place. For having nine games left, I'm at a really good place. And I think we're going to be fine. I'm going to be fine. And I think we just need to relax and do what we're here to do.”

The defense has been doing that all season. The Cardinals had five sacks against the 49ers and linebacker Markus Golden’s 3.0 gave him 9.0 for the season, which is tied for third in the NFL. The team is sixth in the league in sacks per play.

Jones also stressed that while sacks are the glamour statistic, there’s a lot more that goes into evaluating a player. After all, Jones played 1,069 snaps in 2019 when he had a career-high 19.0 sacks. Do the math: That’s a lot of snaps without a snap even accounting for plays that were runs.

While acknowledging that “a lot of people judge pass rushers based on sacks,” he emphasized, “If you're looking at a contract, or if you're trying to show your value to a team, or you're trying to say, ‘Hey, this guy's a good player,’ they're not just looking at the sacks. They're looking at the pressures, the QB hits, the hurries.

“It's really hard to get a sack. I know it's our job to do that, but everything has to be right. Receivers have to be covered. The quarterback has to hold the ball. Some quarterbacks, they feel pressure to get rid of it. So with that being said, when you judge a player and just trying to enlighten the other side, the media side, when you're judging the player, judge based on, is he getting close? Is he beating the guy at all? But sacks are always the thing that you want to judge.”

He didn’t mention game circumstances or when opponents give extra help against specific players.

Sunday, he said it was basic why those sacks did come in bunches, especially in a game where the Cardinals built a big lead. The 49ers had 46 pass plays and only 10 called runs.

Concluded Jones, “Our defense played great as a whole. Markus had a hell of a game. He went up there and had three sacks. Our team played great as a whole. Our secondary played great. Obviously that's why we had the opportunity to get to the quarterback.”