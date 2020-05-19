Chandler Jones Ranked Top Edge Rusher in the NFL

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones loves the fact that Vance Joseph is back as defensive coordinator because he will be at outside linebacker for the second consecutive season.

Bucky Brooks of nfl.com likes it so much he ranked Jones No.1 among his top-five edge rushers in the league.

Jones said recently, “To have the opportunity to play the same position in a consecutive year is going to be fun for me. I feel like I'm more comfortable as an outside linebacker. When I started in the NFL, I was a defensive end so I'm familiar with that position, but I like playing outside linebacker.

For the record, Brooks ranked Jones ahead of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack and Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

Brooks wrote about Jones, “Since entering the league as a first-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2012, Jones leads the NFL in sacks (96) and forced fumbles (27). And he has actually cranked up his production since moving to the desert in 2016. In 64 games with the Arizona Cardinals, Jones has racked up 60 sacks and 17 forced fumbles. Last season alone, when Jones was the runner-up to Stephon Gilmore in Defensive Player of the Year voting, he logged 19 sacks and eight forced fumbles (seven strip-sacks).

“And here's another thing: During Jones' tenure in Arizona, the Cards haven't exactly lit the world on fire as a team. Consequently, they've rarely been playing with a lead, thus limiting Jones' opportunities to hunt quarterbacks without worrying about the run. So, yeah, Jones is the rare home-run hitter who can hit for average. When it comes to his playing style, Jones is a sneaky-explosive pass rusher with an array of hand-to-hand combat maneuvers that overwhelm blockers. He has the capacity to turn speed into power while also using a little finesse to win on inside or outside moves.”