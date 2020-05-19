AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Chandler Jones Ranked Top Edge Rusher in the NFL

Howard Balzer

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones loves the fact that Vance Joseph is back as defensive coordinator because he will be at outside linebacker for the second consecutive season.

Bucky Brooks of nfl.com likes it so much he ranked Jones No.1 among his top-five edge rushers in the league.

Jones said recently, “To have the opportunity to play the same position in a consecutive year is going to be fun for me. I feel like I'm more comfortable as an outside linebacker. When I started in the NFL, I was a defensive end so I'm familiar with that position, but I like playing outside linebacker.

For the record, Brooks ranked Jones ahead of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack and Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

Brooks wrote about Jones, “Since entering the league as a first-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2012, Jones leads the NFL in sacks (96) and forced fumbles (27). And he has actually cranked up his production since moving to the desert in 2016. In 64 games with the Arizona Cardinals, Jones has racked up 60 sacks and 17 forced fumbles. Last season alone, when Jones was the runner-up to Stephon Gilmore in Defensive Player of the Year voting, he logged 19 sacks and eight forced fumbles (seven strip-sacks).

“And here's another thing: During Jones' tenure in Arizona, the Cards haven't exactly lit the world on fire as a team. Consequently, they've rarely been playing with a lead, thus limiting Jones' opportunities to hunt quarterbacks without worrying about the run. So, yeah, Jones is the rare home-run hitter who can hit for average. When it comes to his playing style, Jones is a sneaky-explosive pass rusher with an array of hand-to-hand combat maneuvers that overwhelm blockers. He has the capacity to turn speed into power while also using a little finesse to win on inside or outside moves.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pat P Excited and Talks ... Super Bowl

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is ready for the season and thinks the franchise looks dangerous on paper.

Howard Balzer

Jen Welter and the Backstory on the NFL's Female Coach Pioneer

Jen Welter became the first female coach in NFL history when the Arizona Cardinals hired her to an intern position in 2015.

Mason Kern

Corey Peters 'Excited' about Defensive Line Additions

The Arizona Cardinals defensive line struggled with injuries and depth last season, but they targeted the problem in free agency and the NFL Draft

Mason Kern

'The Skinny' on Three Cardinals Undrafted Free Agents

Get the latest details on three of the Arizona Cardinals undrafted free agents.

Howard Balzer

How do the Oddsmakers View the Cardinals 2020 Schedule?

How many games are the Arizona Cardinals projected to win in 2020?

Howard Balzer

Signing Bonuses for Cardinals Undrafted Free Agents Revealed

How much did the Arizona Cardinals sign their undrafted free agents for?

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Like Young Receivers; Hakeem Butler One to Watch

The Arizona Cardinals are optimistic about their young wide receiver corps.

Howard Balzer

Corey Peters 'Getting a Lot Out Of' Book Club Initiative

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Corey Peters is giving back to his community via an educational platform.

Mason Kern

USA TODAY Predicts 2020 Records; Has Cardinals at ...

How many games does USA TODAY have the Arizona Cardinals winning in 2020?

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Dates, Times Revealed for Cardinals Preseason Schedule

The Arizona Cardinals four preseason matchups have been announced.

Howard Balzer