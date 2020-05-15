Chandler Jones Reflects on Impact of Terrell Suggs

After a 16-year career with the Baltimore Ravens stemming back to 2003, linebacker Terrell Suggs departed Mobtown and returned to the state where he played his college football: Arizona.

In March of 2019, Suggs signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Cardinals and immediately gave the franchise a pass-rushing threat (albeit an aging one) opposite All-Pro Chandler Jones. Throughout his nine-month stint with the team, the two bonded quickly.

"Playing with Terrell Suggs, the biggest thing that I learned from him the year that he was on the team was to take — not necessarily take risk, but where I am in my career, I find myself not being hesitant, but almost in certain plays I might say, 'Alright, I'm not going to take that risk, I might lose contain. The quarterback might throw the ball or I might get a flag,'" Jones said. "I'm not being less careless, but he taught me to say, 'Hey, take it.' The biggest thing that can happen is you make a big play, the worst thing that happens, 'Alright, they gain a couple yards.'"

Suggs played in 13 games for the Cardinals that season, starting in all of them. He registered 40 tackles (24 for loss), nine quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and four forced fumbles with one recovery.

Comparatively, Jones started in all 16 games for Arizona. He had 53 tackles (42 solo), 26 quarterback hits, 19 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles (with three recoveries) and five passes defensed. The Pro Bowl linebacker attributes some of that production to what Suggs instilled in him before getting released and signing with the inevitable Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in December.

"He triggered something in my brain to take more risk on the field and it's also contributed to a lot of my stats," Jones said. "My stats, they lead to the team's success. So, a lot of those plays were just me taking risk. A lot of them I was called into them, obviously, but a lot of plays where I have the option to go inside or outside — a lot of pass rushers don't want to go inside because it's kind of frowned upon. So, I've been going inside a lot more. But he was a great teammate and congrats to him on a Super Bowl, too. That's huge."