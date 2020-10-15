The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that they signed outside linebacker Isaiah Irving to the active roster from the Denver Broncos' practice squad. This move corresponds with placing outside linebacker and 2019 All-Pro Chandler Jones on reserve/injured, where he is expected to remain for the rest of the season after suffering a biceps injury Sunday against the Jets that will require surgery.

Irving has yet to play a game this year, but he suited up for 13 in each of the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears. He has one career sack, four quarterback hits and seven pressures.

His addition leaves five edge rushers on the active roster along with one, Reggie Walker, who is on the practice squad.

However, for now, Irving doesn't count against the 53-man roster limit while he goes through COVID-19 procedures. The team received a roster exemption that will expire in accordance with the NFL's current testing and screening protocols.

Jones is not the only linebacker on the Cardinals' roster dealing with injuries, though. Dennis Gardeck missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices (foot) after picking up two sacks on Sunday and Kylie Fitts was out both days with an injured hamstring. Starter Devon Kennard was limited after a calf injury held him out for the previous two games. That left Haason Reddick and Walker as the only full participants at the position on Thursday.

However, Gardeck said on Thursday he is "confident" he will be good to go for Week 6. Having a Monday night game helps as far as giving players an additional day to heal. That should aid Kennard too, who looked more explosive and participated in more individual drills on Thursday.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said the team will always dress four edge rushers, so Irving allows the Cardinals to at least get to that number as long as Gardeck is healthy. However, with Irving unable to even enter the facility until protocols are achieved, it seems unlikely he could play Monday.

"We'll always have four guys dressed for the game, so whoever plays what snaps ... we're still working through those parts of the game," Joseph said Thursday. "We got DK (Kennard) back to practice yesterday. Obviously, he's a big part with Chandler out so we'll see how he progresses before Monday night. But, we've got four guys that should be dressed for the game and nothing should change as far as the base and sub-(package) concerns. If DK is full speed, he will play full time along with Haason and Gardeck. "We'll still have four guys who can play."

One of those could be defensive lineman Zach Allen, who can play end in four-linemen packages.

The Cardinals also reported a tryout with outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert, who played at Laveen High School in Phoenix and then at the University of Arizona. Gilbert played 11 games and started five for the Tennessee Titans in 2019. However, he was waived/injured on Aug. 11 and after being placed on reserve/injured when he cleared waivers Aug. 12, he was then waived from the reserve list Sept. 8.