Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones turned 11 years old in 2001. He grew up in upstate New York following his birth in Rochester. He was in class on a seemingly normal Tuesday for a student when he learned that one of the most traumatic events in American history had just occurred: the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City on 9/11.

“Yeah, that was a very unfortunate, tough time for our country,” Jones told the media on Friday, the 19th anniversary of the tragedy. “I remember being in class when I found out about it. That was a very sad time and that's a date that we will always remember and know deep in our hearts for sure.”

Jones was not the only member of the Cardinals to share his thoughts on Friday.

Wide receiver and philanthropist Larry Fitzgerald sent a tweet with some powerful images.

“Unthinkable sorrow rained down on our nation 19 years ago today. Lives lost. Families shattered. Futures stolen. Lets remember the fallen and honor the brave heroes who risked their lives to save others. #NeverForget”

Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum, former New York Jet, also tweeted his thoughts.

“September 11 is a day on the calendar that won’t ever feel right. Honoring those we lost and lifting up those who live with grief. Praying we live like September 12, when unity and compassion reigned supreme.”

The Cardinals team account participated in this day of remembrance with a quote from Pat Tillman, posted by the Pat Tillman Foundation.