Chandler Jones to Make Return on NFL Top 100 List

Since being selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 21 overall pick in the first-round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Syracuse, linebacker Chandler Jones has somehow continued to fly under the radar. Even so, he amassed three straight years of appearances on the NFL Top 100 list as voted on by players around the league from 2016-18.

In March of 2016, the first year he dawned the exclusive group, the Patriots shipped Jones off to the Arizona Cardinals. He has thrived as a dominant pass rusher, but still has not received proper credit for his efforts. In fact, he was (glaringly) omitted from the 2019 NFL Top 100.

That wrongdoing appears on the verge of being righted as NFL Network recently released a teaser video — it can be seen atop the story — that indicates Jones will be on the 2020 list. That's the least that should happen after he was the runner-up last season for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

"Are you guys going to talk about how I didn't make the list last year?" Jones (jokingly, maybe) asked his interviewers for the segment.

In the video, NFL Network highlights Jones' penchant for racking up sacks. Specifically, on one of the most elusive quarterbacks in the NFL, Seattle Seahawks gunslinger Russell Wilson.

"I'm not trying to toot my own horn, but I feel like I've sacked him the most out of anyone in the NFL," Jones said. "He's a tremendous player and he's really hard to take down. You're just like, 'Don't move, don't move.' You've just got to catch him when he's not looking."

Jones first appeared at No. 48 on the 2016 NFL Top 100, before falling to No. 85 in 2017, jumping to No. 28 in 2019 and dropping out completely in 2019. This, despite his continued production in Arizona where he has accumulated 210 tackles (170 solo, 40 assisted), 98 quarterback hits, 67 tackles for loss, 60 sacks, 17 forced fumbles (six recoveries) and 15 passes defended across 64 games played (all starts) in four years with the franchise.

In addition to his lone Pro Bowl selection in 2015 with the Patriots, Jones has been named to two additional Pro Bowls during his stint in the desert in 2017 and 2019 and was a first-team All-Pro in both of those seasons.

Premiering Sunday, July 26, the 2020 NFL Top 100 begins its countdown. This year, NFL Films collected 970 ballots and interviewed 132 players. The process in which the show is aired will be different this season, with three, one-hour episodes each night starting at revealing players No. 100-11. The top 10 players on the list will be revealed in a special two-hour edition on Wednesday, July 29.

It will be intriguing to see where wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and potentially quarterback Kyler Murray land on the list.

Full schedule:

Sunday, July 26

No. 100-91 5:00 PM PT

No. 90-81 6:00 PM PT

No. 80-71 7:00 PM PT

Monday, July 27

No. 70-61 5:00 PM PT

No. 60-51 6:00 PM PT

No. 50-41 7:00 PM PT

Tuesday, July 28

No. 40-31 5:00 PM PT

No. 30-21 6:00 PM PT

No. 20-11 7:00 PM PT

Wednesday, July 29

No. 10-6 5:00 PM PT

No. 5-1 6:00 PM PT