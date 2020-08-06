Everyone seems to be eagerly awaiting a healthy Patrick Peterson in 2020. The Arizona Cardinals cornerback's previous season was marred by a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. It represented the first games he missed as a professional football player across his eight-year career.

It came with other consequences, too. For the first time, he was not selected to the Pro Bowl and he was subsequently not inducted into this year's iteration of the NFL Top 100 after checking in at No. 46 in 2019. His play was subpar upon his return to the gridiron as he was forced to learn first-year defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's scheme mid-year.

Both Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins both told reporters this week that expectations are high for Peterson this season and that he has been impressive in training camp up to this point.

"Talking through things with him and just, he didn't like the way it was going early," Kingsbury said. He wanted to come out and play like Superman like he had his entire career, but it's not possible for any player to sit out six weeks and come back and be the player you are immediately without even really any live game practices or reps or speed. And so it took him a little while and by that last month he was playing as good as anybody in the league. And that's what he anticipates to be this season. I know he's on a mission. And I love that. I love that he has a chip on his shoulder.

"He knows how good he can be and that's his expectation at all times. "I'm fired up to watch him play this year."

Added Hopkins: "Pat P is in the top three of cornerbacks that I've played against. Obviously I think he deserved to be in the Top 100 even after the injuries that he had the year before last, or going into last year. He still played a good season. And I think people that played against him will say the same. He deserves to be in the Top 100. I don't think I had a vote in that, but I definitely put him in there."

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones reiterated similar sentiments Thursday. He said Peterson seems to be playing with a revamped mindset in the early stages of training camp to this point.

"I'm excited for Patrick's season this season," he said. "I feel like he's been, and he still is, one of the best defensive backs in the NFL. I'm not sure if you follow him on Instagram, but in his Instagram posts he looks very motivated and he's excited. The look in his eyes, he has a different look in his eyes this season. And I'm excited for sure to see P2 (his nickname) play."

As long as he remains healthy and available, Peterson is poised to reclaim his starting spot at cornerback, most likely alongside Robert Alford, another who ended the year on reserve/injured last season.