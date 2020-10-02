SI.com
AllCardinals
Cardinals Charities, Larry Fitzgerald's Fund Donate to Boys & Girls Clubs

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald’s charity the “First Down Fund” is partnering with Cardinals Charities and Albertsons/Safeway grocery stores to donate $120,000 to the Boy & Girls Clubs of the Valley nutrition programming, per a Cardinals press release.

According to the statement, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley will use the money for their Healthy Lifestyles platform with a mission to give every young person the opportunity to choose to make healthy decisions "resulting in positive social, emotional and physical well-being."

The organization has been a massive meal provider during the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the most important things that we provide for youth is that we serve two nutritious meals and a snack every day,” Marcia Mintz, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, said. “The Clubs serve over 700,000 meals and snacks a year to kids who struggle with food insecurity. This year, thanks to the Arizona Cardinals, Larry Fitzgerald, Safeway and Albertsons, their support is going to allow us to continue our expanded program hours and meal offerings for our kids and their families throughout the year.”

Fitzgerald created the "First Down Fund" in 2005 to support various causes. It sent over $1 million in grants in the last year.

“I’m elated to be able to have my First Down Fund partnered with Albertsons/Safeway and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley," Fitzgerald said. "They’re a wonderful organization, and anytime you can do something to provide meals for kids that are hungry, you’ve got to feel like you’re doing it the right way. Being part of the Boys & Girls Club growing up in Minneapolis, I know the profound impact they have on young people in our communities, and I’m just really happy I can be associated with such a wonderful cause.”

