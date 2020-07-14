Former NFL GM Casserly on Murray: 'Cut Those Turnovers'

While Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray achieved 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last season, it did not come without its fair share of hiccups.

While he completed 64.4 percent of his passes landing 349-of-542 attempts for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns, Murray also tossed 12 interceptions. He was also sacked 48 times for 309 lost yards and five fumbles, with 23 of them being solely attributed to him.

"I think last year a lot of those sacks I feel like were on me, so I don't think I'll be putting those guys (offensive linemen) in that situation too many times anymore," Murray told reporters in mid-June. "If it happens, it happens but I think we'll be a lot better (this year) just from experience."

According to former Houston Texans and Washington Redskins general manager turned NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly, Murray's positives were negatively impacted by his negatives and the young gunslinger has areas he needs to improve entering his second season.

"Well, he did a lot of positive things, but let's cut down on the turnovers," Casserly said in an NFL Network segment. "Specifically, the interceptions. Now, some of that is experience, but when you analyze the tape, some of those interceptions, it's just careless. I mean, he's just throwing those balls up for grabs. Other times, I'm not sure he sees the underneath defender. Is that his height, or experience reading defenses?

"Finally, when you talk to teams that play him, they said zone defenses gave him some problems. So, what's he got to do better? Hey, if it's not there, take the sack, throw it away. He'll get experience reading defenses. I think he'll cut those turnovers down and, specifically, the interceptions this year."

In a self-evaluation of his overall progression, Murray echoes many of those same concerns. He said he spent the vast majority of the NFL Virtual Period — a substitute for the traditional OTAs and rookie mini-camps as a result of the coronavirus — training to improve his reads, progressions and evasion in order to make better decisions this upcoming season.

"The next step is improving my dropback game, which obviously, was mediocre in a way last season," Murray said. "But I think a lot of that comes with, obviously reps, time playing with your guys, getting DHop is, obviously, a tremendous help for us. I can't wait to play with him. But, especially me, I think we made that stride toward the end of the season. Not taking sacks, throwing the ball away. I think a lot of that has to do with helping us in the dropback game and I feel like once we take that next step we'll be even more dangerous."

Murray also organized private workouts for around 20 offensive teammates that took place in his hometown of Dallas, Texas, a few weeks ago. It is believed to be the first in-person training he conducted with new wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.