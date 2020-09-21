The streak is over.

Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks had played every defensive snap for the team in his first 17 games dating back to the 2019 season, but he missed five plays of a total 66 on defense against the Washington Football Team Sunday.

In Week 1, three defensive players participated in all 62 snaps: Hicks, outside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and safety Budda Baker, with cornerback Patrick Peterson missing one and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. two.

Sunday, Peterson was the only player to be on the field for all 66 snaps. Campbell, Baker and Murphy missed one, while safety Chris Banjo missed three, Hicks five and outside linebacker Chandler Jones six.

Inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons played only seven snaps, while cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick had 52 after playing 20 in Week 1.

On offense, the starting front five played all 77 snaps, as did quarterback Kyler Murray, even despite backup Chris Streveler coming in for one in a fourth down situation. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed two snaps. Backup tackle/guard Justin Murray played five snaps in jumbo packages when he reported as an eligible receiver.

Tight end Jordan Thomas, who was promoted to the roster from the practice squad Saturday, played one snap and added three on special teams, while safety Curtis Riley, who was signed from the Steelers practice squad last week, played two snaps on special teams. Safety Deionte Thompson, who was inactive in Week 1, played two snaps on defense and 13 on special teams.

Snap charts: In his NFL debut, rookie tackle Josh Jones played two snaps on special teams. ... Outside linebacker Kylie Fitts, who played with a wrist injury, had three defensive snaps and 14 on special teams. ... With tight end Maxx Williams out, Darrell Daniels played 43 snaps after having only 17 in Week 1, making an impact on special teams by forcing a fumble. ... Running back D.J. Foster, who played 17 special teams snaps in Week 1, left early in Sunday's game because of a quad injury and was on the field for just two snaps on special teams. ... On special teams, 42 players had at least one snap compared to 36 in Week 1.

Charting the Snaps:

OFFENSE (77)

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries; LG Justin Pugh; C Lamont Gaillard; RG J.R. Sweezy; RT Kelvin Beachum 77; T/G Justin Murray 5

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins 75; Larry Fitzgerald 61; Christian Kirk 47; Andy Isabella 14; Trent Sherfield 5

Tight ends: Dan Arnold 56; Darrell Daniels 43; Jordan Thomas 1

Running backs: Kenyan Drake 50; Chase Edmonds 27

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 77; Chris Streveler 1

DEFENSE (66)

Defensive linemen: NT Corey Peters 37; DT Jordan Phillips 33; DT Angelo Blackson 32; NT Rashard Lawrence 25; Zach Allen 13

Linebackers: ILB De’Vondre Campbell 65; ILB Jordan Hicks 61; OLB Chandler Jones 60; OLB Devon Kennard 42; OLB Haason Reddick 29; LB Isaiah Simmons 7; ILB Tanner Vallejo 5; OLB Kylie Fitts 3

Defensive backs: CB Patrick Peterson 66; S Budda Baker 65; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 65; S Chris Banjo 63; CB Dre Kirkpatrick 52; S Deionte Thompson 2

SPECIAL TEAMS (28)

LB Dennis Gardeck 22; LB Ezekiel Turner 19; LB Tanner Vallejo 18; S Charles Washington 17; WR Trent Sherfield 15; WR Andy Isabella, LB Kylie Fitts 14; S Deionte Thompson, CB Kevin Peterson, K Zane Gonzalez 13; LB Haason Reddick, P Andy Lee, LS Aaron Brewer 10; TE Darrell Daniels, RB Chase Edmonds 8; NT Corey Peters, LB Isaiah Simmons 7; S Chris Banjo, Ts D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum; Gs G Justin Pugh, J.R. Sweezy, Max Garcia; C Lamont Gaillard; T/G Justin Murray 6; LB Jordan Hicks 5; CB Patrick Peterson, LB De’Vondre Campbell, DT Zach Allen 4; S Budda Baker, TE Jordan Thomas 3; CBs Byron Murphy Jr., Dre Kirkpatrick; DTs Jordan Phillips, Angelo Blackson; S Curtis Riley, RB D.J. Foster, T Josh Jones 2; WRs Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk; LB Chandler Jones; NT Rashard Lawrence 1