Arizona Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Cowboys

Monday night in Texas was a long one for the Cardinals defense despite the Cowboys scoring only 10 points.

The defense was on the field for 84 official plays and 89 snaps, as Dallas controlled the ball for 33:37 while averaging only 4.1 yards per play and having four turnovers.

None of Arizona’s 21 players that had defensive snaps played in all of them, although five were in the 80s: inside linebacker Jordan Hicks and cornerback Patrick Peterson, 86; safety Deionte Thompson, 84; cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., 82; and safety Budda Baker, 81.

With a large lead late in the game, there was an opportunity to provide additional snaps for inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who played 21; outside linebacker Reggie Walker, 17; and cornerback Kevin Peterson, 16.

Walker was elevated from the practice squad for the game, along with defensive tackle Trevon Coley, who played 33 defensive snaps. Coley registered three tackles (two solo, one assisted) and Walker one solo tackle.

In the Cowboys’ only touchdown drive of the game in the fourth quarter, there were 21 snaps and 18 official plays in a possession that totaled 75 yards and took 6:06 off the clock. Kevin Peterson had two pass-interference penalties matched up against wide receiver Michael Gallup, while Simmons was flagged for illegal contact.

Meanwhile, safety Chris Banjo, who had missed the previous two games because of a hamstring injury, played no defensive snaps and had 10 on special teams.

Offensively, the starting offensive linemen played all 62 snaps, including left tackle D.J. Humphries, who had been listed as questionable for the game after entering the injury report with a back issue Saturday. Right guard Justin Murray, who was playing in place of starter J.R. Sweezy, who is on reserve/injured with an elbow injury. Rookie tackle Josh Jones played eight snaps in jumbo packages as the Cardinals ran the ball extensively in the second half.

Backup quarterback Chris Streveler was the only active player that did not register a snap.

Charting the Snaps:

OFFENSE (62)

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries; RT Kelvin Beachum; C Mason Cole; LG Justin Pugh; RG Justin Murray 62; T Josh Jones 8

Wide receivers: Christian Kirk 50; DeAndre Hopkins 48; Larry Fitzgerald 38; Andy Isabella 19; Trent Sherfield 6

Tight ends: Darrell Daniels 44; Dan Arnold 26; Evan Baylis 6

Running backs: Kenyan Drake 42; Chase Edmonds 23

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 62

DEFENSE (89)

Defensive linemen: NT Corey Peters 46; DT Jordan Phillips 40; DT Leki Fotu 38; DT Zach Allen 35; DT Trevon Coley ; DT Angelo Blackson 33

Linebackers: ILB Jordan Hicks 86; ILB De’Vondre Campbell 72; OLB Devon Kennard 61; OLB Haason Reddick 54; ILB Isaiah Simmons 21; OLB Reggie Walker 17; OLB Dennis Gardeck 16; ILB Tanner Vallejo 3

Defensive backs: CB Patrick Peterson 86; S Deionte Thompson 84; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 82; S Budda Baker 81; CB Dre Kirkpatrick 72; CB Kevin Peterson 16; S Charles Washington 3

SPECIAL TEAMS (26)

LBs Ezekiel Turner; Tanner Vallejo 20; LB Dennis Gardeck; S Charles Washington 17; WR Trent Sherfield; CB Kevin Peterson; K Zane Gonzalez 13; RB Jonathan Ward 12; LB Isaiah Simmons; S Chris Banjo; P Andy Lee; LS Aaron Brewer 10; TE Evan Baylis; DT Leki Fotu 9; TE Darrell Daniels; WR Andy Isabella; S Deionte Thompson 7; Ts Kelvin Beachum, D.J. Humphries; Gs Justin Pugh; Justin Murray; Max Garcia; Cs Mason Cole; Lamont Gaillard 6; WR/PR Christian Kirk; LB Jordan Hicks; TE Dan Arnold 4; RB Chase Edmonds; CB Byron Murphy Jr.; S Budda Baker; LB De’Vondre Campbell; NT Corey Peters; DTs Zach Allen; Jordan Phillips 3; TE Jordan Thomas; CB Patrick Peterson 2; WR Larry Fitzgerald; CB Dre Kirkpatrick; LB Haason Reddick 1