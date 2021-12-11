Chase Edmonds a Game-Day Decision: Cardinals Saturday Practice Notebook

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said three players will be game-day decisions Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Because the Arizona Cardinals play on Monday night, Saturday was a practice day for the team.

The core players were all out there working, except for one.

Safety Budda Baker was not on the field during the portion open to the media.

Baker told reporters last Sunday that his girlfriend was past her due date. He said she could go into labor at any moment.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury did not have much of an update on the matter.

"I know he was in anticipation of being a father," Kingsbury said. "So I have not gotten final word on that."

Practice notes

Chase Edmonds

Kingsbury said starting running back Chase Edmonds will be a game-day decision for Sunday.

Edmonds was working during drills like everyone else this week. They were not live reps, but he looked mobile and did not have any noticeable wrapping on his ankle.

He has missed three games after going down on his first touch of Week 9.

He was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week and can be activated Monday.

Justin Pugh/Aaron Brewer

Kingsbury also said left guard Justin Pugh and long snapper Aaron Brewer will be game-day decisions.

The two also got hurt against the 49ers in Week 9.

Pugh never went on injured reserve, but he did not practice until this week.

Brewer did go on IR and was designated to return with Edmonds and safety Charles Washington.

Sunday plans

The Cardinals have moved their practice schedule back one day this week in response to playing on a Monday.

With Sunday off, Kingsbury said he will use that day to get ahead and start the game plan for next week against the Detroit Lions.

Nose tackle Corey Peters said Sundays in a week like this are like a typical Saturday.

But, he will try to watch some football.

"It's nice to be able to take in some some NFL football and then be able to relax and then play on Monday," Peters said.

Facing the Rams again

The Cardinals and Rams are familiar with each other at this point. This will be the sixth meeting between the two since Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray arrived in the desert, and Arizona won 37-20 over L.A. in Week 4 this year.

Certain things change, as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph alluded to Friday, like injuries or adjustments. But there is a foundation the Rams work off that the Cardinals know.

"Base structure of a defense tends to stay the same," center Rodney Hudson said Saturday. "But with this much time, there's always new wrinkles, new things that we didn't see the first time. But at the same time, you see some of the stuff that they were doing the first time, because it's just part of their defense."