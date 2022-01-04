In the Case of Edmonds and Conner, Cardinals Will Proceed With Caution

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team will be smart with only one week remaining in the regular season.

Establishing the run is key for teams looking to do damage in the playoffs.

Every possession matters, and when games become tighter, the ability to control clock becomes crucial down the stretch.

The Arizona Cardinals, possessing two strong yet different backs in Chase Edmonds and James Conner, have showcased that ability throughout different stages of the season.

Now, as the Cardinals enter Week 18 with a playoff spot already locked up, head coach Kliff Kingsbury must now weigh his team's options heading into their season finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

"We're going to try to be smart," Kingsbury said on Monday. "We're going to see how they progress the next couple of days.

"I don't exactly know how much we'll use them, but we want to make sure they are ready for the playoffs. That's when we have been at our best, when both those guys are healthy and getting to play and take snaps off of each other.

"We'd like to get back to that."

Heading into the season, the duo of Conner and Edmonds was expected to be a healthy balance of power and finesse coming out of the backfield.

When Edmonds suffered a high-ankle sprain against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9, Conner took over as the team's workhorse and never looked back, scoring a total of eight touchdowns during that time.

Edmonds returned to action in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions, but Conner suffered a heel injury that kept him out the last two weeks. Edmonds was banged up in Sunday's win over Dallas.

When it comes to monitoring what the Rams and 49ers are doing Sunday, Kingsbury simply said if Conner and/or Edmonds are healthy, they will play.

"We won't have anybody monitoring it; we're trying to win the game," the head coach said. "We need to play well going in the playoffs. This team (Seattle) just scored 50 points and has played everybody tough."

"Even the losses, we know they lost Russ (quarterback Russell Wilson) for a while which was tough on them. But one of the most competitive teams over the last decade. Coach (Pete) Carroll is one of the all-time great coaches, Russ is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, so we're not looking at anything other than the Seahawks.

"As far as those running backs go, we just want them healthy. If they're banged up and can't play at their best, we want to get them healthy moving forward. But if they can play, they'll play."

Should Conner or Edmonds not be able to go, Jonathan Ward and Eno Benjamin would be the replacements. In Sunday's win over the Cowboys, Benjamin (9) barely out-snapped Ward (8).

The Cardinals, needing a win and a Los Angeles Rams loss to clinch the NFC West, will surely be playing for the win when the Seahawks come to town on Sunday.

Yet make no mistake about it, the Cardinals will be focused on making sure Conner and Edmonds are as healthy as possible for the postseason.