Chase Edmonds' Return Provides Needed Playmaker to Cardinals Offense

Cardinals running back Edmonds carried the ball six times for 53 yards in his return to the field on Sunday against the Lions.

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmunds returned to the field after missing four games on Sunday.

He said he felt good physically, gaining 53 yards on only six carries in a 30-12 loss to the Detroit Lions.

"I felt like the line did a great job of just making lanes, doing what they do," Edmonds said on Tuesday. "I think there are still some things here and there that I needed to get more confidence in. Whether it's just really planting my foot in the ground and getting north faster, getting around certain cutting angles faster. But overall, I feel pretty good out there."

Edmonds is now gaining 5.9 yards per rushing attempt, higher than any other qualifying running back in the NFL this season. Without him, after he got hurt in Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers, the Cardinals run game had been up and down.

Running back James Conner stepped up in both the rushing and receiving game, but not having Edmonds' consistent burst and consistency was a challenge.

The Cardinals did not utilize the rushing attack much on Sunday, throwing the ball 41 times to just 21 rushing attempts. Arizona fell behind early and reacted as such.

Edmonds believes that with him and Conner back to full strength, the Cardinals should be able to rely on the run game to help propel the offense forward.

"I'm gonna just throw a stat out there from outside; we got the second-leading rusher in touchdowns (Conner) and we got the first rusher in yards per carry in the same backfield," Edmonds said. "So I feel like me and James personally, we're gonna put this on our shoulders. We accept the challenge, we embrace the challenge."

The Cardinals gained 4.2 yards per rush over the first eight weeks of the season with Edmonds healthy. That dropped to 3.8 when the fourth-year back was out.

Conner showed his prowess as a receiver during that time, and Edmonds has been a vital part of the Cardinals pass game for a couple of years. Even despite the missed time, Edmonds has 30 receptions this season.

"Being able to play both and take a few reps off of James, making sure he's not playing 60 snaps the way he plays, how physical he runs, is best for our team moving forward," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Chase, you got to see it the other day, he's dynamic when he has the ball in his hands . . . So we've got two guys that really complement each other well."

© Mark J. Rebilas

Edmonds was the lead back through eight games for the first time in his career. He went on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain, a tricky injury to come back from as he recounted.

But he says the medical staff and his rehab has him feeling fresh again.

The Cardinals will need his production down the stretch, especially with the pass game taking a hit from losing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the foreseeable future.

Edmonds can be a safe option for quarterback Kyler Murray to toss the ball when he needs an outlet. Edmonds' vision to exploit holes has also been a major asset.

He is second in the NFL in rushing yards over expected in the NFL.

The Cardinals' best path forward is getting the most out of their backfield tandem

They have run the ball at a lower percentage in recent weeks, but perhaps Edmonds' return could help Arizona find balance and adjust more naturally to life without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.