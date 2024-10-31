Bears-Cardinals Thursday Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears have unveiled their Thursday injury reports.
For Arizona, Kelvin Beachum (groin) was upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday. Naquan Jones (thigh), Roy Lopez (ankle) and Jonah Williams (knee) were also limited participants, with all but Beachum practicing for a second straight day.
Darius Robinson (calf) was the lone absentee for Arizona. He also missed Wednesday's practice.
Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) practiced fully for a second straight day after missing the last two games.
The Bears, who held a walk-through yesterday, saw six players missing from practice in Kiran Amegadjie (calf), Jaquan Brisker (concussion), Kyler Gordon (hamstring), Braxton Jones (knee), Marcedes Lewis (rest) and Teven Jenkins (knee).
Lewis was simply given a rest day while Jenkins was estimated as limited during Wednesday's walk-through.
Montez Sweat (shin) saw his status improve from DNP to limited while Ryan Bates (shoulder) was the other limited player on Chicago's injury report.
Larry Borom (ankle) was again listed as a full participant for a second straight day.
The Cardinals and Bears will have one more full practice before the league requires designations such as out, questionable and doubtful entering the weekend.
Official game inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff at State Farm Stadium.