The Cardinals are 2-2 and the Jets 0-4, but New York is leading the Cardinals in one category: number of players on the injury report. On Thursday’s practice report, the Jets have a slim 12-11 lead over the Cardinals.

For Arizona, the potentially most significant change Thursday from Wednesday was safety Chris Banjo (hamstring) returning to practice after missing last week’s game and not participating Wednesday. Banjo was listed as limited Thursday. Added to the report Thursday was defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who did not practice because of illness.

Aside from wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins and nose tackle Corey Peters returning to full participation after missing Wednesday because of a veteran’s day off, the other six Cardinals carried over on the list had statuses unchanged Thursday.

Safety Budda Baker (thumb), running back Kenyan Drake (chest) and left guard Justin Pugh (knee) all had full participation; linebacker Devon Kennard (calf) and tight end Darrell Daniels (thigh) did not practice and were observed conditioning individually on a side field; and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (calf) was limited.

For the Jets, changes include running back Frank Gore, who was listed as not-injury related, presumably for a veteran’s day off, after practicing Wednesday. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, who practiced Wednesday, was added Thursday with a foot injury.

Other changes were cornerback Bless Austin (calf) and linebacker Jordan Jenkins (shoulder/calf), both of whom did not practice Wednesday and were limited Thursday.

Unchanged were wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring), tackle Chuma Edoga (shoulder) and linebacker Jordan Willis (ankle), who practiced fully both days; safety Ashtyn Davis (groin) and wide receiver Chris Hogan (ribs/knee), who were limited both days; and quarterback Sam Darnold (right shoulder), tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle), who did not practice both days.

The Jets have already announced that quarterback Joe Flacco will start Sunday in place of Darnold.