QB Chris Streveler Willing to Play Any Role

With the reigning 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Kyler Murray returning for his second season and the Arizona Cardinals retaining backup Brett Hundley, there does not appear to be a vast amount of reps under center for signal-caller Chris Streveler. The lack of a preseason is a development that does not help, but Streveler said he is trying to make the most of every practice rep he gets as a result.

Transitioning to the NFL this season after previously playing in the CFL — where he had success winning a Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers — Streveler is retraining himself to a more traditional form of 11-man football compared to the Canadian league's 12-man style with constant pre-snap shifts and motions.

With the quarterback depth chart practically locked in, and Streveler working to make the Cardinals cutdown to a 53-man roster, he said he has been willing to play in different roles that would allow him to see the field.

"I don't think that puts any more pressure on me to make the team," Streveler said of not having a preseason. "I put a lot of pressure on myself as it is, but, for me, my mindset has kind of just been take it day by day. It's a new game down here and it's a new speed and everything like that, so to just soak up everything I can and take as many mental reps as I can and make the most of the actual reps that I get day by day. Try to learn from them and just keep stacking that every day to try to get better. So, I don't think there's any more pressure in that sense."

According to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Streveler's football IQ has lent him to having an elevated opportunity for success in a potentially hybrid role. That also potentially includes special teams.

"Very athletic, tough, he's all about football," Kingsbury said of Streveler. "He has great energy each and every day and he's a smart kid. Processes at a high level, he's done a great job picking things up, even through a virtual offseason. And so, between all those things, he won up there in Canada, so he knows how to do that. And the adjustment, it's still football. Having played up there, I understand there's some nuances to it, but it's not like he didn't play 11-man the previous, whatever, 10 years of his life. It's just about getting settled back into the American style of play and mastering the offense, but he's been fun to be around. He attacks it each and every day. Every drill we ask him to do it's full speed, whether it's on special teams or at quarterback and that makes it fun for a coach."

As for how Streveler has looked in a non-quarterback role, special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers said there is work to be done. However, Streveler is not the first quarterback he has trained in a similar capacity.

"I don't think there's any secret we're trying to figure out what he can do," Rodgers said. "So, I'm trying to expose him to as many things as we can and find out what he's good at. We're kind of progressing as we go with him. I don't want to throw him into a full live period when he's never covered a kick this early, but we're getting to that. He's a heck of an athlete. He's a good leader. He's picked up on stuff quick. Quarterbacks, by nature, are pretty smart people. So, it's not figuring this stuff out, it's just how many times has he used his hands to block somebody and how many times has he tackled people? So, it's all new.

"I kind of take the mindset of, most of the rookies that we get to work with, it's very rare that they have extensive special-teams history. Offensive guys by nature don't have a lot of experience tackling, so we've worked through some of those things in the past. We'll continue to work through them with him, but, it's been cool having a quarterback in that role. I've had a couple of different quarterbacks that have had to make that transition throughout the years and he's a good athlete, so we'll find out what he can do."

Streveler said his approach to preseason camp has been relatively straight forward: attack every day like it is his last. It is that mindset and competitive drive that has drawn intrigue and increased potential for the Cardinals to keep three quarterbacks after the cut. Even if that doesn't happen, a spot on the practice squad is likely with 16 ticketed for that group this season around the league.

"I'm just taking it day by day and being locked in [during] the meetings, taking notes and then getting out on the field and just going as hard as I can at all times," Streveler said. "Whether I'm on the scout team, or getting actual reps, I'm going to go as hard as I can within reason to give myself a good look and to try to get myself acclimated to what's going to be going on. Especially with a shorter camp, there's not a lot of reps to go around, so whether you're on the scout team or getting real reps, I look at those as valuable reps for me to try to learn and try to get up to speed as quickly as possible. And I think for me, I've gotten to learn every single day and continue to build and get better every single day and just got to keep that going into next week."

Streveler has also left early positive impressions on his teammates. During the virtual period over the offseason, he linked up with several teammates for workouts, including running back Chase Edmonds.

"Cool guy, I love Chris," Edmonds said. "He's a cool guy, calm. Very just laid back, one of the bros. I like him a lot and he works his [butt] off, so I can always be around someone and just respect somebody who really works their tail off for this game just because you get what you put in and it's not to be taken lightly. He's really just trying to take full opportunity of coming from the CFL to the NFL and I also like him just because we're both FCS guys. I remember him when he was up for the Walter Payton award, me and him, so it was a cool experience for that."

Naturally, Streveler said he has heard the comparisons to New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, a jack-of-all-trades type player due to his potentially expanding role in the offense and on special teams. However, his primary focus is to become the one and only Chris Streveler, rather than the next Taysom Hill.

"He's done some some great things for the Saints and, obviously, that's kind of been a comparison that's been thrown around," Streveler said. "That's not really something that I focus on though. For me, it's just trying to be the best version of myself and whether that is doing some similar things that he does or not, I'm just going to try to take advantage of all the opportunities that the coaches give me and just attack them full steam ahead and do the best that I can. So, if that gives me opportunities to be on special teams and do some things that he's done, I'm more than willing to do everything to the best of my ability."