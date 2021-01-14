Kirk Activated from Reserve/COVID-19, Mauro Waived from Reserve/Injured

On the first day of 2021, the Arizona Cardinals and wide receiver Christian Kirk hit the practice fields for the final session of the regular season prior to the last game of the year against the Los Angeles Rams.

AllCardinals captured a moment during stretching lines with Kirk, who later highlighted the moment on Twitter.

"Starting the year off right," he wrote.

Just a day later, Kirk's initial plans for 2021 were sidetracked when the Cardinals added him to reserve/COVID-19. The news prevented him from participating in the team's regular-season finale and Kirk's season ended without him being able to participate in the team's failed playoff push.

Wednesday, 12 days after his placement on the list, Kirk was activated off the coronavirus reserve list and reinstated to the 53-man roster. In accordance with NFL policy, teams are not permitted to disclose the medical status of players or coaches, so it is unknown if Kirk tested positive for COVID-19 or was deemed a close contact.

The length of time he was on reserve suggests he likely tested positive, although AllCardinals has not confirmed it at the time of this report.

Kirk finished the season with 48 catches for 621 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games played.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals also waived defensive tackle Josh Mauro from reserve/injured Wednesday. He was added with a hamstring injury on Nov. 28 and was designated for return Dec. 16, but did not appear in another game.

Arizona signed Mauro from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad on Oct. 28, and he appeared in three games with two starts for the team. He finished the year with five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.