Christian Kirk is not your average 23-year-old football player. He grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona, the product of an interracial marriage and attended Saguaro High before attending Texas A & M.

Kirk returned to the Phoenix area when he was selected by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2018 draft and is entering his third season. Earlier this week, during a videoconference with the media, an introspective Kirk weighed in on the emotions that have roiled the nation in the last two-plus weeks.

I saw your Instagram post about George Floyd's death, so what have those conversations been like with your teammates and how you guys are kind of approaching this as players.

"Our conversations have been so progressive and very impactful for I think everybody on the team. I know for us as receivers in our room, we have a very intimate tight-knit group. And it starts with our leader (receivers) coach (David) Raih. He has been so helpful, so supportive and has really just kind of wore his heart on his sleeve this whole entire time because it's impacted us all. Especially for him growing up in Minneapolis and George Floyd dying right where he grew up it just hit home for him. So, starting with him and then just having conversations with everybody in the room about our experiences and what has happened to us and how we felt about racial injustice or police brutality and just the stories that you hear from other guys that maybe none of us have known about one another or have even heard. It's crazy because about 80 percent of the room has experienced one of those two things. So, the fact that we're having those conversations and we're able to learn from one another. Being black and it's just been so powerful and we've really helped each other through it, because it's been a long two weeks. It's been emotionally exhausting and everybody's kind of on the forefront of just trying to help do everything that they can to help out the community. So, the conversations have been really good and we're still continuing to have them and we're still developing a way we can be supportive."

Along with being outspoken on social media about some of your own experiences with racism and just talking about police brutality, I know you've been really involved in the community since you got with the team with different team events, community relations, but does it feel like a step to then go from that to being a bit more candid and outspoken? And if so, how has that been the last couple of weeks for you.

"I think that the main part of it was just kind of taking it all in and just realizing the degree of where the state of our country is, let alone our community, but our country as well, and just reading and being educated and hearing people that are speaking out on social media, and the people that are actually on the front lines at these protests and people that are directly impacted. So for a while, it’s just consuming all the information and consuming all the experiences and then tying it into what I have experienced myself and I made sure that I spoke everything that was on my heart and put it all into words. That was the first step and we have to use our platform. That was the one thing about us in the position that we're in. The majority of the people that are on the front lines protesting every single day, they don't have the platform that we do. And so that's how they make their voices heard is physically and emotionally being out there and being seen and being heard. And so for us if we're not out there every day we need to use our platforms when we have hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of followers to be able to portray what is on our heart and be able to portray their messages as well. I do believe we're finally being heard and the time for change is now and it's slowly getting there. But we have to stay persistent and be able to have this last until we get the change that is needed."

Did you have a chance to read the article that Larry Fitzgerald wrote for the New York Times, and how supportive has (head coach) Kliff Kingsbury been with everything going on in the current climate?

"I did read all of Larry's article and it was nothing short of amazing as always. And I think the way that he went about it was perfect. I know people may or may not have been questioning why he may not have spoken out for the first couple of weeks, but the fact that he was able to go back to Minneapolis and sit down with the people of leadership there and be able to get a state of where the city is at as a whole and be able to talk with people that have been experiencing what has been going on and just gathering all the information that he could before even speaking out. He didn't want to speak for other people and the fact that he took his time to go do that, and then being able to address it the way he did was great. Just to be able to have a leader speak in that way and portray that message; obviously proud of him as always.

"Kliff has been amazing, the whole entire organization has been really good with us and just being able to support us and open up the floor. We had a team meeting the other day where Coach Kingsbury; he doesn't really say too much, usually lasts about 5-10 minutes. We were in the TV room for about an hour, just opening up the floor to conversation, from coaches to players and just having a really informed and well educated conversation about what is going on and how everyone feels about it. So, it's been really good and comforting to know that we're in the type of work environment where we can express how we feel and we're going to be supported."

Most of us have had the chance to meet your parents and you've talked about how much they've meant to you and how special a relationship you have with them. Just curious what the conversations have been like with your mom and dad recently given everything that's going on in the world today.

"The conversations have been unique in a sense of my situation is unique. My mom (Melissa) is white. My dad (Evan) is black. I've witnessed my dad be racially profiled. I've witnessed the racial oppression that he's facing; my brothers, my sisters, my cousins. And so it's been tough. But being able to go to the confinements of your home and be able to talk about it has been good. But I give props to my mom being a white mother birthing three black children. Regardless of what's in your blood or your DNA, we are seen by the color of our skin unfortunately in society right now. I even remember being at a young age (about 10), and her having to explain that to me and I give her so much props and the strength to be able to tell when you're young children that unfortunately in this world, you're going to be judged by the color of your skin. It was a conversation that needed to be had. She's been our rock through this whole thing. She's been advocating and speaking out and on social media actively and in signing petitions and donating and just doing everything to help change. So to have a family that is so strong; my youngest sister went to the protest downtown every single day and just have shown so much strength throughout this time and just being able to advocate for change, because we know the time is now."

Going back to Kliff's support, were you wondering heading into maybe last week, whether he would be willing to touch on all the racial stuff and open the floor to you guys about what happened? What did it mean to you knowing that there was going to be an honest conversation?

"I wasn't questioning if Kliff was going to address what was going on. He is known for being a players’ coach and having relationships with his players and he's not afraid to bring up those conversations or afraid to say the wrong thing. I don't believe any of our coaches, white men, were afraid to talk about it. Coach Raih was one of the first to talk to us and wear his heart on his sleeves and just express how he was feeling and being able to learn from us. Kliff as well was able to portray the same message and talk to us and open the floor. Regardless of there's good or bad that was said, we all learned and we all got everything off of our chest."

I've been talking to some retired Hall of Famers, and they're saying how much they had to fight racial injustice back when they played in the 60s, and how proud they are of what you guys are doing now. I'm wondering if you could fast forward that thinking and consider what you're doing for future generations by everybody being so united, at least in this sport, when it comes to racial injustice and what you guys can do for the future.

"I think the special part about it is being able to say how much tenacity we have had during this time and being able to rise up against adversity and realizing that this is the time for change. I keep saying it, but it really is. And a lot of people like to talk about how this generation is lazy and we like things that are handed to us. But I think we're really showing our true colors here as a nation in this generation coming together and banding together during a time where we're hurt. And it really is important to be able to look forward to the future and being able to tell them when I'm older what I did during this time and how I helped impact change in this country. That is the exciting part and it's the part that I think for all of us motivates us. Because I know I'm gonna be able to tell my kids; during 2020 I was able to fight against police brutality and racial injustice as a black man in the United States of America. And so I think that is the one thing that like I said motivates us and is going to be able to be special to talk about."