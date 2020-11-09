Christian Kirk has found a rhythm.

The third-year Cardinals receiver has scored more touchdowns in the past three games than in either of his first two seasons in the NFL. On Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Kyler Murray unloaded a throw deep down the middle of the field to Kirk who beat out his defender. The connection led to a 56-yard touchdown, Kirk's fifth in the past three games and sixth of the season.

He only had six career scores before 2020.

"There's never really a set game plan on whether me and DeAndre, the outside receivers, are going to get more targets than, (Larry) Fitzgerald and Andy (Isabella) on the inside," Kirk said after Sunday's game. "It's just, defenses kind of pick and choose with what they want to take away offensively and whoever gets the targets gets the targets."

Kirk's 2020 season did not start out too hot. He had one catch in the season opener, then just a couple in Week 2. He hurt his groin and missed the next game.

Three weeks, three catches.

"Early on it was a little slow," Kirk previously said. "Obviously, got hurt the second game, a little bit of a speed bump, but I was able to come back and start to start contributing again."

But, since then, he has 31 grabs in five games and has been the Cardinals leader in receiving yards over the past three games. He has become a favorite target for Murray alongside DeAndre Hopkins, as seen late in Sunday's game. With around three minutes left, the Cardinals trailed 34-31. Murray lofted a pass deep to Kirk for 35 yards to get to the Miami 40-yard line. On third-and-1, Murray looked to Kirk again, but the throw was off.

"We had a third-down play we had installed this week," Kirk said. "It's a tough throw on the run."

Kirk's emergence has been an important development for Arizona. Fitzgerald has continued to be reliable, but Kirk is a fast, young receiver who can fly down the field and take advantage of the attention paid to Hopkins. He can also open things up for Hopkins, as he pointed out a few weeks ago.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury had high hope for Kirk during the preseason.

"I expect him to take the next step as a player," Kingsbury said during the summer. "I see the production and I see the potential to go through the roof."

Over the past five games, Kirk has been proving Kingsbury right.