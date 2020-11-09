SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Christian Kirk Continues Breakout on Sunday

Alex Weiner

Christian Kirk has found a rhythm. 

The third-year Cardinals receiver has scored more touchdowns in the past three games than in either of his first two seasons in the NFL. On Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Kyler Murray unloaded a throw deep down the middle of the field to Kirk who beat out his defender. The connection led to a 56-yard touchdown, Kirk's fifth in the past three games and sixth of the season. 

He only had six career scores before 2020. 

"There's never really a set game plan on whether me and DeAndre, the outside receivers, are going to get more targets than, (Larry) Fitzgerald and Andy (Isabella) on the inside," Kirk said after Sunday's game. "It's just, defenses kind of pick and choose with what they want to take away offensively and whoever gets the targets gets the targets."

Kirk's 2020 season did not start out too hot. He had one catch in the season opener, then just a couple in Week 2. He hurt his groin and missed the next game. 

Three weeks, three catches. 

"Early on it was a little slow," Kirk previously said. "Obviously, got hurt the second game, a little bit of a speed bump, but I was able to come back and start to start contributing again."

But, since then, he has 31 grabs in five games and has been the Cardinals leader in receiving yards over the past three games. He has become a favorite target for Murray alongside DeAndre Hopkins, as seen late in Sunday's game. With around three minutes left, the Cardinals trailed 34-31. Murray lofted a pass deep to Kirk for 35 yards to get to the Miami 40-yard line. On third-and-1, Murray looked to Kirk again, but the throw was off. 

"We had a third-down play we had installed this week," Kirk said. "It's a tough throw on the run."

Kirk's emergence has been an important development for Arizona. Fitzgerald has continued to be reliable, but Kirk is a fast, young receiver who can fly down the field and take advantage of the attention paid to Hopkins. He can also open things up for Hopkins, as he pointed out a few weeks ago. 

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury had high hope for Kirk during the preseason.

"I expect him to take the next step as a player," Kingsbury said during the summer. "I see the production and I see the potential to go through the roof."

Over the past five games, Kirk has been proving Kingsbury right. 

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE Blog: Updates and Highlights from Cardinals vs Dolphins

Updates and highlights from Arizona Cardinals vs. Miami Dolphins at State Famr Stadium.

Alex Weiner

Preview: Cardinals vs. Dolphins Matchups, Analysis and Predictions

Matchups, injuries and predictions for the Arizona Cardinals post-bye week matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Alex Weiner

'All Eyes Forward:' Frustrated Cardinals Processing 'Heartbreaking' Loss

Arizona Cardinals players and coaches are emotionally processing a "heartbreaking" 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Mason Kern

Losses Show How Much Kyler Murray Cares

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was a man of few words after his team’s excruciating 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins Sunday.

Howard Balzer

Three Things: How the Cardinals Lost to Miami Sunday

Why the Arizona Cardinals lost and succeeded at times against the Miami Dolphins.

Alex Weiner

Failed Field-Goal Epitomizes Cardinals Losing Effort Against Dolphins

The Arizona Cardinals fail to come through in the fourth quarter and remain one game behind Seattle in the NFC West.

Howard Balzer

Kingsbury Goes Conservative; Cardinals Lose on Missed Field Goal

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury decided to go on fourth down three times against the Dolphins, but made the opposite choice at the end of the game.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals TE Maxx Williams, S Jalen Thompson Active

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams, safety Jalen Thompson active against Miami along with running back D.J. Foster. Five Dolphins assistant coaches out.

Howard Balzer

TE Maxx Williams Activated from Reserve/Injured

The Arizona Cardinals activated TE Maxx Williams from reserve/injured; promoted RB D.J. Foster, CB Jace Whittaker, DT Michael Dogbe from the practice squad.

Howard Balzer

Numbers to Know: Streaking Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins Face Off

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Miami Dolphins Sunday in a battle of streaking teams.

Alex Weiner