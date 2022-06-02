With the departure of Christian Kirk, the Cardinals are searching for their next slot receiver. Second-year player Rondale Moore has earned the confidence of his coach.

Teams are always changing. The same can be said for the Arizona Cardinals offense. Its core of receivers will look much different come Week 1. The team will be without DeAndre Hopkins, who is suspended for six games and also missing is Christian Kirk, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The biggest change may not come from who isn’t on the field, but who is. Enter Rondale Moore. The second-year receiver is expected to take on a larger role this season now that Kirk has departed. This offseason Moore will be working toward taking over the role as the Cardinals' slot receiver.

Last season, Moore played in 45% of the offensive snaps. Because of the strong core of receivers on the team, Moore saw limited time but when he did step on the field he made the most of it. Moore's 54 catches on 64 targets (84.4%) was the third-best catch rate by any player on the team with more than 10 targets. By season's end, he tataled 435 yards.

The 5-foot-7 receiver flew around the field at times, mirroring the improvisation of his quarterback Kyler Murray.

Despite having the fourth most receptions on the team, Moore's opportunities were limited to screens and shorter passes that led to his average depth of target (aDOT) being only 1.5 yards. But that is set to change.

“We utilized him in different ways then we will this year,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said this week. “But he is a dynamic route-runner and that's what people are going to see. He’s really good at getting out of his cuts, good at the top of routes and so I think people are going to see a different side of him.”

The increase in opportunities is a good sign for Moore, who acknowledged that he did want to see more balls thrown his way last season.

“I think I speak for everyone [that] you want to go out there and catch as many footballs, touchdowns and win as many games as you can.," he said.

Following last season's performance and the offseason work that Moore has showcased, Kingsbury said that he is confident Moore can take over the role that Kirk left vacant.

Despite the praise from his head coach and the success from his rookie season, Moore isn’t ready to focus on taking over Kirk's role just yet. With Organized Team Activities underway, the first priority is improving himself with or without the team.

“I’ve just been really working on myself and getting better,” Moore said. “Route-running, playbook, learning more about my teammates. I’m not here to replace anyone, be like anybody, just be myself and just go out there and play as hard as I can and continue to build relationships.”

Moore’s route-running ability was hidden behind the short passing game in 2021, but this season it is expected he will showcase his growing route tree. When studying routes, he doesn’t have to necessarily need to watch film, saying he likes to look at teammates DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Antoine Wesley for inspiration.

“I try to take a little bit from everyone's game,” Moore said. “Outside of our own team, I enjoy watching Davante Adams, Keenan Allen, Cooper Kupp. I think they all find a plethora of ways to win.”

A second-round draft pick, Moore has demonstrated a strong work ethic. When most players return to the team following their rookie year they can get comfortable in their role and complacent. Moore said that he is trying to keep the same pressure he had last season as a “kid trying to make it here.”

The Cardinals offense will have familiar faces for Moore to reunite with as the OTAs continue, but also newer faces. One new addition is Marquise Brown, who is Moore's new locker neighbor.

Brown arrives in Arizona following his trade from the Baltimore Ravens during this year's draft. In the purple and black, Brown earned over 1,000 yards last season and the hope is he’ll bring his down the field speed to the desert. Despite this, Moore still considers himself as the fastest receiver on the team.

“It’ll be a ton of fun to play with him and see what Kliff [Kinsgbury] and the guys upstairs can dial up for us,” Moore said.

When the Cardinals offense is in full force, with Brown, tight end Zach Ertz, Hopkins, Green and Moore spreading out on the field, the group could be unstoppable.

Moore will hope to have similar production as Kirk did last season when he had a career-high 77 receptions and 982 yards.