In two years with the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver Christian Kirk has yet to play a full season. He has played 25 games across that span (12 as a rookie, 13 last year) before being cut short due to injury.

Despite those pitfalls, Kirk showed promise in last year's campaign. He improved in every statistical category from his rookie season, collecting 709 receiving yards on 68 receptions (108 targets) and three touchdowns in the rookie debut of quarterback Kyler Murray. Fellow wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been grooming him to take over as Option 1 once he retires, but that was before the Cardinals made arguably the biggest splash of the 2020 free agency period.

That came in the form of a trade with the Houston Texans. One in which running back David Johnson was shipped off in exchange for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is widely considered to be one of the most dynamic pass-catchers in the NFL.

As a result, Kirk will likely have to wait a little longer before he can assume full control of the reigns. Yet, he is not worried and feels Hopkins' addition actually will benefit him in the long run.

"I wouldn't say that it sets me back by no means," Kirk said. "On the field, I think, if anything, DeAndre can can help me get there. And, for me, a lot of people could look at it as 'maybe it is a setback for him,' or 'he won't see as many targets' or whatnot. But, the fact [is] I'm playing with arguably a first ballot Hall of Famer, arguably the best receiver to ever play the game (Fitzgerald) and then one of the best receivers, arguably the best receiver currently in the game right now (Hopkins). If those are the two guys in front of me that I'm learning from and following in their footsteps, then I have no problem with that because they're ultimately in the same position that I want to be in. So, why not be able to play next to and be able to work and follow and just be able to mirror what they do every single day? I think that's an advantage toward me. I don't see it as being a disadvantage for me or maybe pushing that process back."

The 108 targets that Kirk saw last season are all but certain to dwindle this year as a result of Hopkins joining the mix. His rookie year, Kirk was targeted on 68 occasions and could see a similar figure this year. The difference? As the third wide receiver on the totem pole, behind two wideouts with dangerous reputations, Kirk will create matchup problems for defenses that do not focus their game plan on him.

That is one aspect he cannot wait to exploit.

"I think that it'll it'll open up things for all of us," Kirk said. "I believe it'll be a little bit of pick your poison. If you want to double DeAndre, then that leaves Fitz in the slot as well and me on the other side for more 1-on-1 opportunities. And if you you want to play two-high Cover 2, then we have (running back) Kenyan Drake in the backfield and there goes our run game. So, I feel like defenses are definitely going to have to strategise well when it comes to building a game plan going into the weeks they're playing us. Just because there's different ways that we can all be able to impact on the field. I think that DeAndre does a lot for us. When you have a guy like that on the field, you have to pay attention to No. 10. It's going to be fun and I'm excited to see what he does."

In the accompanying video, AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer joins SI gambling expert Frankie Taddeo and host Bill Enright to discuss Kirk's fantasy odds for this season. In March, Pro Football Focus listed him No. 81 in their post-free agency top-150 fantasy football rankings for 2020 as a wideout with an "appealing ceiling."

Kirk is not just an aerial threat, either. He said he is more than willing to assume punt return duties in the absence of former wide receiver Pharoh Cooper, who was signed by the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

Kirk also had the fourth-highest amount of rushing attempts by a wide receiver in the NFL last season with 10. He also had the second-most yards-per-rush (for receivers with 10-plus attempts) at 9.3, behind only San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel (11.4).

"My main goal going into this year, to be honest, is just stay healthy," Kirk said. "Regardless of if it's out of my control or not, just doing everything that I can to be on the field for every single game. Just keep progressing. The good thing about it is, if you look at it statistically, hurt or not, I was still able to progress in my second year. So, the next step is just taking that next jump and just keep on progressing and showing that I am getting better."