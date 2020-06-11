Christian Kirk Evolving from 'Frustrating' Season

After being a second-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk is hoping to turn the misfortunes of his last two seasons into successes entering his third year in the league.

His rookie campaign was cut short due to a broken foot and last season he was hampered with persistent ankle issues. It has resulted in seven missed games throughout his career.

"I think the word that summarizes it was just frustrating," Kirk told reporters via videoconference on Wednesday. "I hold myself to a high expectation, and so the fact that I didn't meet many of my expectations for what I wanted Year 2 to look like, for me, was frustrating. But, at the same time, you've just got to battle through it."

Last season, Kirk was primed for a breakout. He was pacing toward a 1,000-yard receiving season before nagging injuries became difficult to bear.

"I couldn't dwell on it and at the end of the year, regardless of how bad my ankle was hurting, nobody is healthy at the end of the year," Kirk said. "I was just battling and doing everything that I could to play my role and make the (most of the) opportunities that were given to me."

Still, Kirk finished the season having played in 13 games (all starts) with 68 receptions (on 108 targets) for 709 yards (10.4-yards average) and three touchdowns. It was improvement from the 43 receptions and 590 yards he tallied in his first season.

"The good thing about it is, if you look at it statistically, hurt or not, I was still able to progress in my second year," Kirk said. "The next step is just taking that next jump and just keep on progressing and showing that I am getting better."

As he enters his third season as a professional, Kirk has an agenda outside the stat box.

"My main goal going into this year, to be honest, is just stay healthy," Kirk said. "Regardless if it's out of my control or not, just doing everything that I can to be on the field for every single game. Just keep progressing."