AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Christian Kirk Comfortable Learning from Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins

Mason Kern

When the Arizona Cardinals made arguably the biggest splash of the offseason by acquiring elite wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins via trade with the Houston Texans, the least excited would conceivably and presumably be fellow wideout Christian Kirk.

The reason? A lack of touches. When a player of Hopkins' caliber gets added to the position group, it is merely a formality that he will garner a healthy amount of targets this upcoming season. That takes away opportunities from others within the room. 

Kirk had his second campaign cut short by nagging ankle issues. This, following a rookie year that was ended due to a broken foot. Still, the statistical improvement Kirk made was noticeable. He played in 13 games (all starts) with 68 receptions (on 108 targets) for 709 yards (10.4-yard average) and three touchdowns. It was an upgrade from the 43 receptions and 590 yards he tallied in his first season.

Yet, Kirk was not dismayed by the news of the Hopkins addition. In fact, he said he relishes the opportunity to learn from one of the game's greats.

"I wouldn't say that it sets me back by no means," Kirk said on a videoconference with reporters Thursday. "On the field, I think, if anything, DeAndre can can help me get there. And, for me, a lot of people could look at it as 'maybe it is a setback for him,' or 'he won't see as many targets' or whatnot. But, the fact that I'm playing with arguably a first ballot Hall of Famer, arguably the best receiver to ever play the game (Larry Fitzgerald) and then one of the best receivers, arguably the best receiver currently in the game right now (Hopkins), if those are the two guys in front of me that I'm learning from and following in their footsteps, then I have no problem with that. They're ultimately in the same position that I want to be in. So, why not be able to play next to and be able to work and follow and just be able to mirror what they do every single day? I think that's an advantage toward me. I don't see it as being a disadvantage for me or maybe pushing that process back."

Previously, Kirk was trying to fill in the shoes of an aging Fitzgerald, who turns 37 in August. Now, he will also have the chance to compete alongside one of the fiercest players at his position in the entire league on a daily basis.

"I think on the field, me filling in Fitz' shoes and trying to fit in his shoes and following his path, it's more than on the field," Kirk said. "Just what he has done as a community leader and just his presence, not only here in Arizona, but in society and him as a businessman and just being able to learn from him in all aspects of that nature."

Kirk may find himself in an additional role this season as well. Now that former Cardinals wide receiver Pharoh Cooper signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency, the starting punt returner competition is open. Kirk is familiar with the position having done so while at Texas A&M.

"I'm willing to do it," he said. "I'm always willing to do punt return. It's been a part of my game my whole entire life. So, if (special teams) Coach (Jeff) Rodgers asked me to go back there, I wouldn't even think twice about it. But that decision isn't necessarily on me, it's on Coach Rodgers. So, like I said, if he gives me the opportunity and he wants me to go back there, I'll be more than happy."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Christian Kirk Evolving from 'Frustrating' Season

After dealing with injuries the last two seasons, Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk has a goal of being available all year long.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Christian Kirk Believes Change is Coming

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk, product of an interracial marriage, is confident he can help impact change via his platform.

Howard Balzer

Christian Kirk Training with Backup Quarterbacks

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk said he has spent time training with QBs Brett Hundley and Chris Streveler while Kyler Murray has been in Dallas.

Mason Kern

Aeneas Williams, Pro Football Hall of Famers Speak to Student

Former Arizona Cardinal Aeneas Williams and Hall of Famers Anthony Munoz and Darrell Green spoke to middle and high school students.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake Happy WR DeAndre Hopkins is Teammate

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake excited WR DeAndre Hopkins is his teammate after a whirlwind in early March.

Howard Balzer

Kenyan Drake Excited for 'Monster Leap' from Kyler Murray in Year 2

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake Expects Big Things from QB Kyler Murray as he Enters his Second Season in the NFL and Alongside HC Kliff Kingsbury.

Mason Kern

DeAndre Hopkins Calls for Removal of Calhoun Name from Alma Mater Clemson

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins revealed why he doesn't refer to Clemson during prime-time intros of NFL games; wants the Calhoun name removed from campus.

Mason Kern

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake Desires Playoff Feeling in Arizona

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake ran the ball more in a half season in 2019 than he did in full seasons in Miami.

Howard Balzer

Players Still Talking About Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury's House

Larry Fitzgerald, Kenyan Drake still talk about Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s house featured during NFL Draft.

Howard Balzer

Kenyan Drake a Top-15 NFL RB for Elusiveness

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake flourished after getting traded by the Miami Dolphins mid-season and was ranked No. 12 by Pro Football Focus in elusiveness.

Mason Kern