Christian Kirk Comfortable Learning from Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins

When the Arizona Cardinals made arguably the biggest splash of the offseason by acquiring elite wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins via trade with the Houston Texans, the least excited would conceivably and presumably be fellow wideout Christian Kirk.

The reason? A lack of touches. When a player of Hopkins' caliber gets added to the position group, it is merely a formality that he will garner a healthy amount of targets this upcoming season. That takes away opportunities from others within the room.

Kirk had his second campaign cut short by nagging ankle issues. This, following a rookie year that was ended due to a broken foot. Still, the statistical improvement Kirk made was noticeable. He played in 13 games (all starts) with 68 receptions (on 108 targets) for 709 yards (10.4-yard average) and three touchdowns. It was an upgrade from the 43 receptions and 590 yards he tallied in his first season.

Yet, Kirk was not dismayed by the news of the Hopkins addition. In fact, he said he relishes the opportunity to learn from one of the game's greats.

"I wouldn't say that it sets me back by no means," Kirk said on a videoconference with reporters Thursday. "On the field, I think, if anything, DeAndre can can help me get there. And, for me, a lot of people could look at it as 'maybe it is a setback for him,' or 'he won't see as many targets' or whatnot. But, the fact that I'm playing with arguably a first ballot Hall of Famer, arguably the best receiver to ever play the game (Larry Fitzgerald) and then one of the best receivers, arguably the best receiver currently in the game right now (Hopkins), if those are the two guys in front of me that I'm learning from and following in their footsteps, then I have no problem with that. They're ultimately in the same position that I want to be in. So, why not be able to play next to and be able to work and follow and just be able to mirror what they do every single day? I think that's an advantage toward me. I don't see it as being a disadvantage for me or maybe pushing that process back."

Previously, Kirk was trying to fill in the shoes of an aging Fitzgerald, who turns 37 in August. Now, he will also have the chance to compete alongside one of the fiercest players at his position in the entire league on a daily basis.

"I think on the field, me filling in Fitz' shoes and trying to fit in his shoes and following his path, it's more than on the field," Kirk said. "Just what he has done as a community leader and just his presence, not only here in Arizona, but in society and him as a businessman and just being able to learn from him in all aspects of that nature."

Kirk may find himself in an additional role this season as well. Now that former Cardinals wide receiver Pharoh Cooper signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency, the starting punt returner competition is open. Kirk is familiar with the position having done so while at Texas A & M.

"I'm willing to do it," he said. "I'm always willing to do punt return. It's been a part of my game my whole entire life. So, if (special teams) Coach (Jeff) Rodgers asked me to go back there, I wouldn't even think twice about it. But that decision isn't necessarily on me, it's on Coach Rodgers. So, like I said, if he gives me the opportunity and he wants me to go back there, I'll be more than happy."