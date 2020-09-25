It wasn’t a surprise when Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (groin) was declared out of Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Kirk did not practice at all this week, including Friday, after experiencing what head coach Kliff Kingsbury described as "tightness" during last Sunday’s game against Washington. Asked if it might be long-term or week-to-week, Kingsbury said he’s hoping for the latter.

There was a new player added to the team’s report Friday and it could affect the depth in the secondary Sunday.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (neck), who was signed by the team Aug. 23 and whose snaps increased from 20 to 52 from Week 1 to 2, was added to the injury report Friday. He is listed as questionable for the game.

Also out for the second consecutive game is center Mason Cole (hamstring), while defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) is questionable after having been limited the last two days after not practicing Wednesday.

Safety Budda Baker (thumb) practiced fully all week and will play as he has no game status listed. That is also the case for cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (shoulder), who was limited Wednesday, but fully participated Thursday and Friday.

For the Lions, cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring) is doubtful after not practicing Wednesday and being limited Thursday and Friday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), who has yet to play this season, is questionable after being limited each day in practice. Out for the Lions is tight end Hunter Bryant (hamstring).

Those questionable are safety C.J. Moore (calf) and tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot). Moore practiced Wednesday, but was then limited Thursday and did not practice Friday. Vaitai was limited all week.

Defensive tackle Nick Williams (shoulder) practiced fully Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday and has no status listed, so he is available to play.

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the “team” portions of practice.

Friday, the practice descriptions are supplemented by the player’s game status, which is either out, doubtful or questionable.

If doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.