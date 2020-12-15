Christian Kirk's Quiet Second Half of the Season

After a hot start, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver has not seen the same production after the halfway point.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk made his impact during Sunday's 26-7 win over the New York Giants on special teams. With six punt returns, he had 77 yards, a 12.8 average, with a long of 24 yards. He helped the Cardinals win the field-position battle and set up multiple scores.

However, that was the brunt of his impact. On offense, he had another pedestrian game among a stretch of several. He finished with just three catches for 14 yards with a long of seven yards. Kirk was was targeted four times.

His previous four games went as followed: One catch for two yards on three targets, three catches for 19 yards on six targets, four catches for 50 yards on six targets, four catches for 27 yards on six targets. In his last three games, Kirk has seven receptions for 25 yards.

Kirk had been rolling offensively before Week 10. Against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, he had 123 receiving yards, his season high, and a touchdown. The two games before that, he caught two touchdowns in each game. He had six touchdowns in five weeks, and has not scored since.

He previously said after the Dolphins game: "Looking at the type of opportunities I've been getting, they've been mostly down the field. Just really focusing on that aspect of when a play is called, and when I'm getting that down-the-field opportunity to just be at my best."

He had been the Cardinals' go-to second option at receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins and a threat for quarterback Kyler Murray to launch a ball 50 yards down the field.

On Sunday, Hopkins, tight end Dan Arnold, running back Chase Edmonds and tight end Maxx Williams all had more receiving yards than Kirk, and all but Williams had as many or more targets.

This is not a case of lost snaps either. Last week Kirk had 66 offensive snaps, 84 percent of the total on offense. The week prior, he played 94 percent, a season high. He has played a higher percentage of snaps over the last four games than at any point in the season.

While his offensive numbers have stagnated recently, his last game as a punt returner was his best of the season. He had his highest yards per return while receiving the most kicks of his career.

He had previously had a knack for trying to do too much and actually going backward, as he did against the Dolphins when his only punt return went for a loss of four yards. But on Sunday he looked more decisive and was able to explode through some holes using his speed.

Speed is something that has been talked about with Kirk at different points this year as part of the reason why he was such a dangerous deep threat early on. Even with his offensive role diminishing in recent weeks, it appears that speed has allowed him to affect the game in new ways.